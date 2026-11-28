“And that's why we requested the government to at least allow us to invest, so that we can facilitate the development of airlines. Some fund, some other airline company and things like that...or an entrepreneur who wants to go into that space,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the India Debt Capital Market Summit.

Singh said more than 60 crore people in India had the potential to fly, pointing to the need for greater airline capacity to meet the country's untapped aviation demand.

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Air India and IndiGo together control around 90 per cent of the domestic aviation market, effectively making the industry a duopoly. Operational disruptions at IndiGo last year, which led to thousands of flight cancellations, also fuelled demands for more airlines and greater competition in the sector.

The latest comments come despite the group's earlier indications that it was not looking to enter the airline business directly. In July this year, the Adani Group said it was “not evaluating any proposal to enter the airlines business”.

On November 3, Adani Airport Holdings chief executive Arun Bansal also ruled out an airline venture, arguing that competing with customers was never a good strategy.

The group operates eight airports across India, including those in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati. Its airport network handles more than a fourth of the country's air passenger traffic, giving the group a substantial presence in India's aviation infrastructure.