The airport's approved aircraft-handling capacity is expected to increase from approximately 60 movements per hour to around 85 movements per hour, marking a rise of nearly 42%.

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How will simultaneous runway operations work?

Until now, Bengaluru airport has largely operated its two parallel runways in a segregated mode, with one primarily handling arrivals and the other managing departures. This limited flexibility for air traffic controllers during periods of heavy traffic.

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Under the revised arrangement, both runways can be used more flexibly, depending on weather conditions, air traffic control clearances and prescribed safety standards. The initial phase will focus on simultaneous departures from both runways.

The airport conducted trials of simultaneous departures on November 20, with aircraft taking off from the northern and southern runways. These trials were part of preparations for the November 27 rollout.

What does it mean for passengers?

The increase in runway capacity could help airlines manage flight schedules more efficiently and reduce queues of aircraft waiting for take-off. Passengers may benefit from shorter waiting times and improved punctuality, particularly during busy morning and evening periods.

More efficient runway utilisation could also reduce the time aircraft spend waiting on the ground or circling before landing, potentially lowering fuel consumption and emissions.

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However, the new system will not eliminate delays caused by adverse weather, airspace congestion or other operational disruptions.

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Expansion to support growth

The runway changes are expected to complement infrastructure improvements at Kempegowda International Airport, including additional taxiways, aircraft parking bays and Terminal 2 expansion plans.

Better taxiway connectivity can help aircraft move between runways and parking stands more efficiently, supporting the benefits of increased runway capacity.

Bengaluru's growing importance as a domestic and international aviation hub, driven by business travel and the city's technology sector, has increased the need for more efficient airport operations.