ITBP chief confirms Chinese incursions in Arunachal amid rising frontier tensions 

Kapur revealed that these standoff points have been active since July. Specialised Shaurya Commando platoons of the ITBP were deployed to counter the intrusions and maintain a firm posture against what he characterized as India’s "biggest adversary".

The military friction persisted directly through the mid-September BRICS Summit in New Delhi which was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The escalated standoff also coincided with historical anniversaries of key 1962 Sino-Indian War battles fought across the same rugged terrain.

In response to the developments, the ITBP is aggressively altering its defensive footprint. The ITBP chief said that strike training for the entire force across units will be completed ahead of late 2027, with essential equipment made available across all forward border outposts to handle Galwan-like situations effectively. ITBP and Indian Army troops remain deployed across key flashpoints in high-altitude border areas to maintain security and defend the frontier.

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Moreover, the force has initiated high-intensity combat training alongside the construction of reinforced underground shelters and bunkers to protect troops against potential heavy artillery, aerial bombardment, and harsh climatic conditions.

He added that the ITBP is constructing reinforced underground infrastructure "in a big way" along the frontlines to withstand modern warfare contingencies.

The operational disclosures triggered immediate political reaction, with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticizing the Modi administration's handling of border security and trade relations. In a post on X, Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his establishment of maintaining a "deafening silence" on active developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

While the self-styled Vishwaguru’s calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded—and rightly so—its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment. Corps commander talks were held at Wacha and Damai in Arunachal Pradesh last month after the Taksing face-off. Locals had reported that patrolling points had been lost once again, as in Ladakh. China continues to rename our towns in Arunachal Pradesh and is building a 60,000-MW dam that threatens our ecological and water security. India’s trade deficit with China zoomed even further to a record $112 billion in 2025–26, up from $99 billion the previous year. This has simply crushed our MSMEs in many industries. Make in India has become Import from China. This staggering trade deficit is in itself a very significant threat to our economic security. India has been paying the price for the PM’s infamous clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, when he said, after 20 of our brave jawans had been martyred: “ना कोई वहाँ हमारी सीमा में घुस आया है और न ही कोई घुसा हुआ है, न ही हमारी कोई पोस्ट किसी दूसरे के कब्ज़े में है।” The retired Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Naravane, has revealed that the only instructions he received while at the helm, when Chinese incursions took place in Ladakh, were: “जो उचित समझो वो करो।” On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh, had spoken publicly on China’s both intensively and extensively embedded role in Pakistan’s military campaign during our Operation Sindoor. Yet, on August 25, 2026, the retired Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan, publicly contradicted Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh’s revelations and, soon thereafter, took over a think tank that is a key part of the RSS/BJP ecosystem. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2026

He expressed concern over reports indicating the loss of traditional patrolling points, Beijing's unilateral renaming of locations within Arunachal Pradesh, and China's planned construction of a massive 60,000-megawatt mega-dam along the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra River.