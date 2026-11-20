In his weekly investor note, GREED & fear, Wood pointed to the disconnect between market pricing and on-the-ground capital spending data. "Financial markets continue to act like the AI capex cycle has peaked in spite of a lack of any compelling evidence as yet of any such development on the ground. GREED & fear will continue to assume for now that the market signal is the correct one where the only issue is whether this is the peak of the cycle or a mid-cycle correction," Wood wrote.

The shift came as Wall Street fell for a sixth consecutive session. Analysts noted that Anthropic's strong listing failed to ease worries over stretched AI valuations and debt-funded technology spending.

Across US benchmarks, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25% to end at 23,879.20 after rising as much as 2 per cent earlier in the session. The S&P 500 lost 2.02% to close at 7,175.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.19%, or 1,101.11 points, to 49,097.06 — its first close below 50,000 since June.

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Domestic benchmarks now face a stiffer test after staging a nearly 15% rebound from recent lows. Market analysts said whether buyers step in amid renewed global selling will determine if the rally can extend or lose steam.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank hit its all-time high on Friday amid a rally in the broader market. Nifty Bank has now hit record high for four times in five sessions, confirming bullish sentiment in the index. The index, which crossed the 63,000 mark for the first time ever on Thursday rose to another record high of 64,008 in the current session. On November 16 and November 17, the index touched fresh highs of 61,712 and 62,442, respectively.