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OpenAI's smartphone project gets a manufacturing partner

The company reportedly selected for the assembly work is FIH Mobile, a Hong Kong-listed subsidiary of Foxconn. It operates under stock ticker 02038.HK and specialises in designing, manufacturing and assembling smartphones and other electronic products.

A separate report by Cailian Press identifies three more companies that could participate in the project, including Luxshare Precision, Lingyi iTech and AAC Technologies. These companies are reportedly expected to contribute components and take on responsibilities beyond assembling the finished handset.

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This is an interesting development, as TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier identified Luxshare as a potential exclusive system co-design and manufacturing partner.

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MediaTek could supply the phone's custom processor

The hardware plans have also seen changes in the reported production timeline. In April, Kuo said OpenAI was working with MediaTek and Qualcomm on custom smartphone processors, with mass production initially expected in 2028.

However, by May, the analyst indicated that development could move faster, potentially bringing mass production forward to the first half of 2027. He also pointed towards a customised MediaTek Dimensity 9600-based chipset, potentially manufactured using TSMC's 2nm-class process. MediaTek is now reportedly positioned to become the phone's exclusive processor supplier.

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What is OpenAI's existing relationship with Foxconn?

The two companies are not new collaborators. OpenAI and Foxconn announced a partnership last year to work on AI data centre equipment. In late October, Foxconn chairman Young Liu also said the companies were discussing additional joint projects, without disclosing details.

Neither company has publicly confirmed that these discussions involve a smartphone.