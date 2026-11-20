Large profit pools drive growth

Energy, banks, metals, automobiles and utilities contributed about 81 per cent of incremental PAT. Banks and Financials posted PAT growth of 21.2 per cent and 28.5 per cent, respectively, supported by wider credit demand and largely benign asset quality. Consumer Discretionary PAT rose 55.1 per cent, led by Retail, Hotels and Textiles. Utilities grew 37.9 per cent and Metals 53.3 per cent.

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Automobile PAT increased 41.1 per cent, but growth excluding Tata Motors' passenger and commercial vehicle businesses was 7.7 per cent as commodity inflation restricted earnings conversion. Cement PAT declined 18.6 per cent despite 9 per cent volume growth because of higher fuel costs. Capital Goods sales, excluding L&T and defence, rose 15 per cent, but PAT fell 5.2 per cent amid execution delays and margin pressure.

IT Services recorded sales and PAT growth of 12.9 per cent and 9.1 per cent, aided by rupee depreciation. Healthcare PAT was broadly flat as growth of 38 per cent in Hospitals and 25 per cent in Diagnostics offset a 3 per cent fall in Pharma earnings.



Large-caps lead earnings delivery

Large-cap PAT grew 29.8 per cent and accounted for 84 per cent of the Rs 87,300 crore incremental profit pool. Twelve of 16 large-cap sectors delivered double-digit growth, compared with nine of 16 mid-cap and seven of 17 small-cap sectors. Small-cap PAT rose 36.8 per cent, though nearly three-fourths of incremental earnings came from Energy and Banks.

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Nifty 50 sales, EBITDA and PAT grew 21.9 per cent, 24.6 per cent and 24.7 per cent, respectively. Reliance Industries Ltd and ONGC contributed 27 per cent of the Rs 47,800 billion incremental Nifty PAT. Elara estimated Nifty EPS at Rs 1,215, Rs 1,422 and Rs 1,628 for FY27E, FY28E and FY29E, respectively.



Earnings revisions turn favourable

Among Elara-covered companies, 114 beat PAT estimates by over 5 per cent, against 100 misses. Of 288 comparable companies, 78 received upgrades exceeding 3 per cent, against 54 downgrades. Aggregate FY27E PAT estimates rose 1.6 per cent, led by energy, Banks and Metals, with large-caps contributing 81 per cent of the net upgrade.

Major large-cap upgrades included Reliance Industries, JSW Steel Ltd, ONGC, PNB and Indian Oil Ltd, while Tata Motors PV, BPCL and Maruti Suzuki were downgraded. Mid-cap upgrades included SAIL Ltd, Oil India, Coromandel International, Petronet LNG Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd. Chennai Petroleum, MRPL, Paradeep Phosphates, Chalet Hotels and Deepak Nitrite led small-cap upgrades.



Market view and risks

Elara said FPI equity inflows reached Rs 84,300 crore through 17 November, while the rupee strengthened and Brent eased. After a 10 per cent November rally, the Nifty's one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio rose to about 18.9 times. Elara retained its large-cap preference and favoured mid-caps over small-caps, with financials, discretionary consumption, utilities and select Industrials among its preferred sectors. A renewed crude spike, rupee pressure and weaker festival demand remain key risks.