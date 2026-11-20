Aamir Khan leases three apartments across separate floors

Khan has leased apartments on the 14th, 12th and 11th floors of Seasons Trimurti. The largest apartment, on the 14th floor, measures 6,200 sq ft and has a monthly rent of ₹20 lakh. The other two apartments measure 3,000 sq ft each and have a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh each.

Each apartment comes with three dedicated car parking spaces, taking the total allocation to nine. Seasons Avenues Properties is the licensor under the agreements. The combined security deposit for the three apartments is ₹38 lakh, equivalent to one month's initial rent.

Four-year rental commitment totals ₹19.65 crore

The three leave and licence agreements carry a combined initial monthly rent of ₹38 lakh, translating into an annual rental outgo of ₹4.56 crore. They provide for a 5% annual escalation in rent, raising the monthly rental commitment during each year of the lease.

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Including the annual escalation, the total rental commitment over the 48-month tenure is approximately ₹19.65 crore. The security deposit of ₹38 lakh is separate from the rental payments.

What the lease agreements cover

The agreements also set out the responsibilities of the licensor and the tenant. Society maintenance and water charges are included in the monthly rent. Existing and future property taxes, as well as municipal taxes, will be borne by the licensor.

The tenant cannot make structural alterations or permanent additions to the apartments. All three apartments are covered by the same 48-month tenure.

Why Santacruz West attracts premium housing deals

Santacruz West is an established residential neighbourhood in Mumbai's western suburbs, with access to commercial and lifestyle destinations. It is connected to the Western Express Highway and nearby railway stations, providing links to key business districts. The area also has residential developments, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and retail destinations. Large apartments and dedicated parking facilities are among the features of premium housing developments in the locality.

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Other high-value Mumbai property transactions

Mumbai's property market has also recorded several other transactions involving prominent personalities. Singer Vishal Mishra recently purchased four residential apartments in Andheri West for ₹22.25 crore. Music composer Salim Merchant and four other buyers acquired a commercial property in Santacruz West for ₹12.85 crore, while Radhika Ajinkya Rahane purchased a luxury apartment in Dadar West for ₹13.96 crore.