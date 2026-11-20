Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) noted that Tata Technologies has outlined an ambitious growth roadmap, targeting revenue of $1.1-1.3 billion by FY30. This implies a revenue CAGR of 15-20 per cent over FY27-30, following an expected double-digit growth trajectory in FY27.

The management is targeting operating EBITDA margin expansion from 15.5 per cent in FY26 to around 17 per cent by the fourth quarter of FY27 and over 20 per cent by FY30. The expansion is expected to be supported by operating leverage, delivery efficiencies and AI-led productivity.

The company also aims to increase the contribution of Aerospace and Industrial Heavy Machinery (IHM) to over 20 per cent of services revenue. Further, it expects outcome-based engagements to account for more than 50 per cent of revenue while keeping revenue concentration from any single customer below 20 per cent.

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However, MOFSL said it would await further evidence of execution before turning positive on the stock.

MOFSL noted that the stock was trading at 30 times its FY28 estimated earnings per share (EPS), factoring in growth and margin expansion. It also highlighted that Tata Technologies was trading at around 85 per cent and 20 per cent premiums to KPIT Technologies Ltd and Tata Elxsi, respectively.

The brokerage has reiterated its 'Sell' rating with a target price of Rs 630.

Kotak Institutional Equities also maintained its 'Sell' rating on the stock, with an unchanged fair value of Rs 535. The stock is trading at 29 times its FY28E price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, representing a 10-40 per cent premium to its peers, the brokerage noted.

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JM Financial said large FVP deal wins provide growth visibility and support the company's medium-term aspirations. However, the brokerage flagged the need to monitor deal ramp-up timelines and the margin trajectory amid ongoing investments.

JM Financial has maintained its 'Reduce' rating with a 12-month target price of Rs 735.