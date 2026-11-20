V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "It is important to note that the bulk of the FII flows have gone into financial services, particularly the banking majors. FIIs are now buying the very same stocks they have been selling to raise money for the AI trade. Telecom also has been attracting big inflows. The sharp correction in metal prices have attracted buying in auto stocks and consumer durables."

Advertisement

With today's gains, the index has risen 16.48% in a month. In the current session, the banking index surged 1,572 pts to close at 64,635.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Bank Nifty is trading near 64,400 after hitting a fresh all-time high of 64,473.20, surging roughly 20% from its 53,626.15 low with four consecutive bullish weekly candles following a falling trendline breakout. Immediate resistance sits at 64,539 (123.6% Fibonacci extension), with a sustained breakout opening upside targets toward 67,650 (150% extension), while holding the 63,500–62,700 support zone keeps the rally intact. The weekly RSI near 72 signals strong momentum, though overbought levels warrant caution for minor consolidation."

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The technical view is bullish as the index trades well above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs. RSI stands at 82.99, indicating strong upward momentum in overbought territory. Price action shows a decisive breakout above the 61,774.45 resistance with strong volume expansion. We see resistance at 65,000–66,000 and support at 61,700 followed by 61,000."

Advertisement

The index has gained 8.48% this year and risen 8.91% in a year. The index has rallied 27.67% in two years. Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank share hit their 52 week highs in the current session. All 14 stocks on Nifty Bank index ended in the green.