Jr NTR mobbed by fans at Bengaluru hospital, police step in to control crowd

A public appearance by actor Jr NTR at a hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday drew an overwhelming crowd of fans, briefly disrupting the event and causing damage inside the premises. The actor had arrived at KIMS Hospitals for an inauguration programme, but the gathering of supporters quickly grew beyond what the security arrangements could handle.

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As news of the actor's arrival spread, hundreds of fans assembled outside the hospital, hoping to see him. Videos shared online showed large groups chanting slogans and trying to move closer as he entered the complex. The rush of people eventually spilled inside the building, creating a chaotic situation for staff and organisers.

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Be Safe Guys 🙏



Escalator Glass Damaged #NTR pic.twitter.com/E1Oxx9XByM — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) March 8, 2026

Crowd control breaks down at venue

The surge of people inside the facility led to a safety concern when some fans climbed onto an escalator within the hospital complex. The heavy load and constant movement reportedly caused the escalator to stop functioning, forcing authorities to restrict access to the area.

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Security personnel and police officers intervened shortly afterward to bring the situation under control. Officers carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and created a protected passage to escort Jr NTR safely into the building so the event could proceed.

Despite the tense atmosphere, the actor appeared calm and acknowledged the supporters who had gathered to see him. In several clips circulating on social media, he can be seen waving to the crowd and briefly interacting with fans as he made his way into the hospital.

The incident has triggered conversations online about crowd management at celebrity appearances. Some social media users expressed concern over the scale of fan gatherings and the risks they pose at public venues.

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Authorities are now assessing the arrangements made for the event after the sudden influx of fans caused a temporary disruption.