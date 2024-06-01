Karnataka Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024: NDA to get 23-25 seats, Prajwal Revanna to win from Hassan, says India Today-Axis My India

The BJP is expected to win on 20-22 seats in Karnataka. The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to clinch 3-5 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to get 2-3 seats. The BJP is likely to garner 48% vote share whereas the Congress is expected to get 41% vote share.

BJP ally Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to get a vote share of 7% and others 4%, as per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2024. The Poll of Polls also predicted a win for suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna from Hassan even after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

As per Polstrat, the BJP is projected to get a vote share of 53.24 per cent in Mysore against Congress' 43 per cent. The saffron party is also likely to get a vote share of 56 per cent against the Congress' 43 per cent.

Agencies NDA INDIA Bloc Others India Today-Axis My India 23-25 3-5 - Today's Chanakya 24 (+/-4) 4 (+/-4) - C Voter 23-25 3-5 - Times Now 23 5 - Jan Ki Baat 21-23 5-7 - Polstrat 18 8 2 Matrize 21 7 - PMARQ 22 6 -

Polling across all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka was conducted in the second and the third phases during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting for 14 seats including Hassan, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore South took place on April 26. Polling was conducted across another 14 seats including Dharwad, Haveri, Shimoga, and Bagalkot took place on May 3.

The southern state, which houses the Silicon Valley of India, saw an intense fight between the ruling Congress party and the opposition BJP-JDS combine. While the BJP contested on 25 seats, the JDS contested on 3 seats this time. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress fought on all 28 seats.

How exit polls fared in 2019?

In 2019, India Today-Axis My India poll predicted sweep in the state for the BJP by winning 21-25 seats and not more than 3-5 seats for the Congress-JDS alliance. The exit poll has forecast 0-1 seats for others. In 2018, the Congress and the JDS entered an alliance to form the government in Karnataka after they managed to cross the halfway mark together. AajTak-Axis My India also had predictions on similar lines.

Polling agency BJP Congress Others India Today-Axis My India 21-25 3-5 0-1 AajTak-Axis My India 21-25 3-6 0-1 C-Voter 18 9 1 Times Now 21 7 - News18-IPSOS 21-23 5-7 -

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll proved to be spot on as the BJP secured 25 seats in the state whereas the Congress and the JDS managed to secure 1 seat each. Others or independents got 1 seat as well. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 17 seats whereas the Congress won 9 seats in Karnataka.