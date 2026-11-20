"With the elimination of Lashkar terrorist Lateef Bhat, the entire Kashmir has become free from the presence of India-born terrorists," Shah said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "zero-tolerance" policy towards terrorism for yielding decisive results on the ground.

Bhat, who carried a reward of ₹15 lakh and was wanted in connection with a November 11 attack on a CRPF post that left three personnel injured, was neutralised in a joint early-morning operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, CRPF, and intelligence agencies on Wednesday.

Shift to an 'ecosystem approach'

While hailing the security forces for dismantling local recruitment in the Valley, the Home Minister cautioned against complacency and stressed the need for "proactive action" to eliminate remaining cross-border threats and support structures.

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Dismantling networks: "We will not achieve success unless we strike at the entire terrorist network in a coordinated and comprehensive manner," Shah told top security and intelligence officials, advocating for an "ecosystem approach" backed by stronger Centre-state cooperation.

Uniform strategy: He noted that the government is establishing a uniform counter-terrorism framework operating down to the level of every police station across the country — from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Global extradition: Highlighting broader security gains, Shah stated that 303 fugitives have been brought back to India from 36 countries since 2019.

During the event, which was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Mahesh Dikshit, and National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal, Shah also released an NIA manual titled Fail-Safe Investigation and e-launched the agency's 'Pushti' portal.