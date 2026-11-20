At these intraday valuations, NSE overtook state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which commanded market capitalisations of around Rs 5.21 lakh crore and Rs 5.08 lakh crore, respectively.

Anand Rathi recently initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating. Calling NSE a dominant franchise with multiple growth levers and operational and commercial resilience to sustain profitability, the brokerage sees normalisation in transaction activity, growth in technology-led services, operating leverage, strong cash generation and attractive return ratios supporting the exchange going ahead.

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Anand Rathi has assigned a target price of Rs 2,381 for NSE.

With that being said, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerged as India's most valuable company, with a m-cap of Rs 18.44 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel ranked second with an m-cap of Rs 13.44 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank at Rs 12.87 lakh crore and Jio Platforms at Rs 12.81 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank ranked fifth with an m-cap of Rs 11.69 lakh crore, while State Bank of India (SBI) stood sixth at Rs 10.66 lakh crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) occupied the seventh position with an m-cap of Rs 8.68 lakh crore, followed by Bajaj Finance at Rs 7.06 lakh crore and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Rs 5.76 lakh crore.