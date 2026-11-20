Integrated Logistics remains a focus area. Strong cash flows from inimitable assets enable growth Capex and potential deleveraging to coexist, with room for inorganic growth, it added with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,180. However, it cited incremental negative news flow on group and weak organic volume as key downside risks



Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) is India’s only listed private sector pure play on transmission and distribution assets. Visibility is improving on the trading business also with 2.5 GW power supply tie-up to MSEDCL, making EBITDA profile more sustainable. AESL has Rs 87,200 crore transmission projects on hand, up 45 per cent YoY, noted the brokerage firm.

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Smart meters is ramping up well and is a key growth driver ahead. AESL is at a 73 per cent discount to its January 2023 peak 1-year forward EV/EBITDA, it said with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 1,980. However, inability to maintain interest rate and market share loss are key downside risks.



Adani Green Energy

Jefferies said that Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is India’s largest listed pure renewable generation company with 20.8 GW capacity as on September 2026. Journey to raise capacity 2.4 times to 50 GW by 2030 along with BESS ramp up remains underway. The overseas brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,695.

"Strong power demand and better utilisation driven by higher temperatures have potential to largely offset interest rate concerns. AGEL is trading at a 60 per cent discount to January 2023 peak 1 year forward EV/EBITDA which creates room for upside on execution," Jefferies added citing execution delays, especially at Khavda and aggressive bidding as key risks for its thesis.

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Adani Power

Management of Adani Power Ltd reiterated its target of expanding capacity by 2.5 times to 45 GW by FY32, including 23.7 GW of organic capacity additions and 3 GW of inorganic capacity which is currently at proposal stage. 62 per cent of the upcoming organic capacity is locked in under long-term PPAs and the aim is to tie up 100 times, which lowers the risk profile further, said Jefferies.

"We believe Adani Power should see 22 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30E and turn FCF positive by FY30E," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 240, giving it a premium multiple led by higher growth and merchant upside. The foreign brokerage has cited past PPA issues cropping up again and impacting EBITDA and sharp drop in merchant realisations as key risks.