KIIT student suicide case: Odisha govt asks authorities to initiate action against ‘unruly’ teachers, staff

KIIT suicide case: The Odisha government has asked the authorities of private institute, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), to initiate action against the employees who were seen mistreating protesting students following the death of a Nepalese student in her hostel room.

The directive by the state government came after Nepal Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the mistreatment of Nepalese students. She insisted that the teachers and staff who misbehaved with the students should be removed from the college.

A senior official told news agency PTI that they have issued orders to KIIT authorities to take prompt action to restore the confidence of Nepalese students who have not returned to the campus.

The Nepal government expressed concern that the Nepalese students may be subject to retaliation if the “unruly” students and staff members remain in the institute.

KIIT UNREST

The KIIT campus in India witnessed unrest following the death of a 20-year-old Nepalese student, Prakriti Lamsal, whose body was found in her hostel room on February 16. The incident occurred during the institute's foundation day celebrations, and Lamsal was reportedly alone in the hostel while most students were attending the event. This tragedy sparked demands for justice from the Nepalese student community at KIIT. However, some of the teachers were caught on camera making disparaging comments to the Nepalese students.

In response to the situation, the authorities at KIIT have taken several actions. According to a release issued on February 18, two security staff members have been terminated, while two senior hostel officials and a senior administrative officer from the International Relations Office have been suspended pending an inquiry.

Additionally, the institute has issued an apology for the distress caused to the students as well as for the disparaging comments made by some staff members.

Amidst the unrest, the police have arrested 10 employees of KIIT, including some director-level officials and security guards, after examining CCTV footage. These individuals have been charged with assaulting the students.

The incident has led to a significant number of Nepalese students leaving the campus, with only a few returning after assurances from the state government and apologies from the institute's authorities.