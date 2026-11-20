"Fun fact," Shah wrote in his post, before laying out a series of back-of-the-envelope comparisons that contrasted China’s manufacturing colossus with India’s own infrastructure heavyweights.

According to Shah’s geographical benchmarks, while India still trails in single-site factory scale, its clean energy ambitions are already reshaping the landscape on an unprecedented level. "Adani Group’s Khavda complex in Gujarat is roughly five times the size of Paris. Reliance’s Kutch Solar Complex spans an area about three times larger than the city-state of Singapore. SAIL’s Bhilai Steel Plant, long considered India’s largest single industrial factory, covers a footprint just slightly smaller than Paris," he wrote.

"Hope one day our factories become as big as the Chinese factories," Shah added, encapsulating a sentiment shared across India’s policy and corporate circles as the country pushes to expand its manufacturing share.

Advertisement

Putting the numbers into perspective

The comparisons highlighted by Shah reflect two distinct, yet parallel, industrial strategies playing out across Asia.

In China, BYD’s Zhengzhou hub — which has become a focal point of global automotive commentary — is designed as a vertically integrated megacity. Rather than relying on scattered tier-one and tier-two suppliers, the complex consolidates everything from battery production and stamping to final vehicle assembly and worker housing within one continuous perimeter, aiming for an annual output exceeding one million vehicles.

India’s largest physical footprints, by contrast, are currently anchored in the energy transition rather than discrete manufacturing. Adani Green Energy’s hybrid renewable park at Khavda stretches across roughly 538 square kilometers (about 208 sq miles) of arid land in Gujarat’s Kutch district — dwarfing Paris’s 105-sq-km footprint as it scales toward 30 GW of clean power.

Advertisement

Similarly, Reliance Industries’ sprawling 550,000-acre (roughly 2,225 sq km) green energy complex in Kutch easily triples Singapore’s 735-sq km territory, integrating solar generation, battery storage, and green hydrogen production.

When restricted strictly to traditional manufacturing, India’s historical benchmark remains the public-sector Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh. Established with Soviet collaboration in the late 1950s, the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) facility and its surrounding self-contained township occupy roughly 22,000 acres — around 34-35 sq miles, or roughly 90 sq km.

For decades, Bhilai symbolised the pinnacle of Nehruvian industrial scale — a self-sufficient ecosystem complete with its own schools, hospitals, and rail networks. Yet, as Shah’s post underscores, while India’s 20th-century steel towns and 21st-century solar parks command vast territories, replicating China’s hyper-dense, city-sized manufacturing hubs remains the next frontier for New Delhi’s industrial policy.