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Rockstar employees turn to union recognition amid job security concerns

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The Guardian report suggests that Uriarte estimated that around 24,000 roles had been eliminated across the global gaming industry over the past two years. He argued that individual developers have limited power to resist redundancies and that collective organisation could help workers protect their interests.

That push is also visible at Rockstar North, where employees are voting on union recognition. The process is scheduled to continue until November 26. If successful, it could establish one of the UK’s largest recognised video game developer unions, representing more than 1,600 workers.

The development follows Rockstar’s dismissal of more than 30 employees across its UK and Canadian offices earlier this month. The company alleged that they had shared confidential information. However, the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain accused Rockstar of union-busting, claiming that all the dismissed employees had participated in a private trade union Discord group.

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AI and fresh layoffs add to pressure on gaming workers

Beyond workplace conditions, generative AI is emerging as another concern for developers. Uriarte warned that the technology is changing how studios operate and raising questions about the future value of skills that employees have spent years building.

The industry’s job figures underline the scale of the problem. According to the Gaming Layoffs tracker 13,085 jobs across 180 companies have been lost this year. The tracker also recorded the closure of 40 gaming websites.

Electronic Arts has also reportedly cut jobs following the release of Battlefield 6. Variety reported last month that the company planned to reduce its global workforce by around 3% as part of a restructuring exercise. Meanwhile, Fortis Games shut down this month, with GamesBeat reporting that around 440 people lost their jobs.

For developers, the message is becoming difficult to ignore that even after working on a major gaming release does not necessarily mean their jobs are safe.