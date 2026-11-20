IndusInd Bank returned to black in the September 2026 quarter as the stock reported a net profit at Rs 1,242 crore against a net loss of Rs 437 crore in the year ago period. Its net interest income rose 4 per cent to Rs 4,569 crore, while net interest marings came in at 3.23 per cent for the reported quarter.

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IndusInd Bank's return on assets (RoA) stood at 0.87 per cent, while NPA improved on both net and gross levels, falling sharply on a yearly comparison. The lender reported a healthy liquidity position with LCR of 127 per cent average for Q2 FY27 against 132 per cent for Q2 FY26, while its net worth also improved for the reported period.

Motilal Oswal's FY27/FY28 banking earnings estimates are broadly in line with the consensus as it remained relatively constructive on select mid-sized private banks including IndusInd Bank amid expectations of improving NIM trajectory, operating leverage benefits and contained credit costs. Motilal Oswal has a 'neutral' rating on it with a target price of Rs 1,050.

IndusInd Bank led upgrades in absolute PAT terms. Midcap ex-Energy PAT grew 17.9 per cent, but five names including IndusInd Bank accounted for about 70 per cent of the increase, and excluding them, growth falls to 5.6 per cent, said Elara Capital. It has a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,020.

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According to the data from Bloomberg, 18 out of 43 analysts have suggested to 'buy' IndusInd Bank, while 15 analysts have a 'hold' rating on it. 10 brokerages have suggest to 'sell' the stock. Among the recent reports, Morgan Stanley has given it an 'equalweight' rating with a target price of Rs 875, while YES Securities has labelled it with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 1,200.