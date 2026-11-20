JM Financial increased its 12-month target price by 13.6% to Rs 625 from Rs 550, implying an upside of 23.8% from its reference market price of Rs 505. The brokerage raised its FY28 and FY29 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by around 12% and 8%, respectively, factoring in improving margins, operating efficiency and lower credit costs. It said the company's growth strategy and improving collection capabilities strengthened its confidence in the business. JM Financial described the progress as a sign that "the flywheel is gaining momentum."

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Motilal Oswal, in its November 18 report, reiterated its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 600, based on 2.8 times its estimated September 2028 book value. The brokerage expects the company's assets under management (AUM) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 44% between FY26 and FY28, while projecting a 121% CAGR in profit after tax (PAT) over the same period. It cautioned that the PAT growth projection is from a relatively low FY26 base.

Both brokerages see diversification as an important growth driver. Motilal Oswal noted that newer products, including digital personal loans, gold loans, consumer durable financing and education loans, contributed around 28% of total disbursements in the September 2026 quarter and accounted for nearly 18% of AUM.

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JM Financial highlighted management's focus on expanding secured lending, particularly through gold loans, while avoiding more volatile segments such as microfinance, agriculture, two-wheeler financing and micro-LAP. Management expects the cross-selling business to contribute around 4-5% to disbursement growth over time.

JM Financial expects return on assets (RoA) to reach 3-3.5% by June 2028, while Motilal Oswal estimates RoA and return on equity (RoE) of 2.4% and 17%, respectively, in FY28.