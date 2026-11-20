Brokerages have offered differing views on Whirlpool of India Ltd after its September-quarter performance, with expectations of a gradual recovery in margins clashing with concerns over elevated input costs and competitive pressure. Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its Buy recommendation with a fair value of Rs 1,100, while Equirus Securities retained its Long rating with a target price of Rs 993. ICICI Securities, however, maintained its Reduce rating and a target price of Rs 758, citing continued pressure on profitability.
Whirlpool's September-quarter revenue increased 13.7% year on year to Rs 1,873 crore, although growth was partly supported by price increases. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 31% to around Rs 40 crore, while gross margin contracted 435 basis points. Kotak Institutional Equities said the company was relatively more exposed to raw material inflation because of its higher presence in mass-market and economy product segments. However, it believes the outlook is improving, supported by stronger industry volumes, recent price hikes and early signs of easing raw material costs. Kotak raised its FY27-FY29 earnings per share estimates by 2-8% and maintained its Buy recommendation with a fair value of Rs 1,100.