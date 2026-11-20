Whirlpool shares touched a low of Rs 821, down 1.08% from the previous close of Rs 829.95. The stock opened at Rs 831.50 and reached a high of Rs 846.35 during the session.

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Equirus Securities retained its Long recommendation with a target price of Rs 993, implying an upside of around 20% from its reference price of Rs 830. The brokerage believes the pressure on margins could continue through FY27, but expects FY28 to mark a recovery. It pointed to the possibility of easing raw material and foreign exchange costs, the benefit of recent price increases and a better product mix from premium launches. However, it cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 13% and 8%, respectively, reflecting the impact of weaker margins.

Equirus also highlighted that revenue growth in the September quarter was largely price-led, with around half of the increase coming from higher prices. Whirlpool's consolidated revenue rose 14% to Rs 1,873 crore, while its gross margin fell 435 basis points to 31.9%. The brokerage expects the newly launched Luxuriem four-door refrigerator range to improve the company's premium frost-free refrigerator portfolio over the next 12-18 months.

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ICICI Securities maintained its Reduce rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 758. It expects cost inflation, rupee depreciation and higher energy-efficiency-related expenses to keep margins under pressure in the near term. The brokerage noted that Whirlpool has implemented cumulative price increases of around 10% across two rounds, but these may not fully offset the rise in input costs.