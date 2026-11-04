Ladakh asks Sonam Wangchuk-founded school to stop classes until High Court verdict

According to the notice, the administration received information that classes and other activities at Desert Flower School Phyang, Leh, had started without obtaining the required consent, clearances or approvals from the competent authorities.

The notice also referred to a communication dated September 22, in which Angmo had sought a 'no objection certificate' for proposed members of the school’s managing committee.

The school operates within the HIAL ecosystem.

Don't Miss: Maharashtra police cuts dial 112 emergency response time to 3 minutes, says CM Fadnavis

The administration said a matter concerning HIAL is currently sub judice before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Advertisement

In view of the ongoing court proceedings, the tehsildar advised HIAL and Angmo not to take any further action related to the functioning or commencement of activities at the school until the matter is finally decided by the high court or further directions are issued.

The notice also called for strict maintenance of the status quo.

The administration cautioned against any action that may prejudice the case pending before the high court.

The direction comes as the administration awaits the court's final decision on the matter involving HIAL and the functioning of the school.