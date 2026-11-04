Ramayana part 2 release postponed to 2028: Producer Namit Malhotra explains why

READ THIS: Ramayana 3 on the cards? Here's what Ranbir Kapoor and Namit Malhotra have to say

“When we announced the first part, we were thinking of it primarily as an Indian film going to the world,” Malhotra told E! News. He added that the project had since developed into a production with two master versions, reflecting the filmmakers’ efforts to cater to different audiences.

Creating an English-language version of the first instalment required a separate edit and a rewrite of the original Hindi script so that it could be presented as an independent version rather than a straightforward dub.

Explaining the decision to postpone the sequel, Malhotra said the team needed additional time to recreate the scale and grandeur planned for the finale. He emphasised that the filmmakers did not want to rush the process or compromise on the presentation of the epic.

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While fans prepare to meet Ram and Sita in "Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Part One," premiering Nov. 5, producer Namit Malhotra told E! News why they are waiting an additional year to release the sequel. https://t.co/vOOPxx2K8M https://t.co/JNnpPX2KKm — E! News (@enews) November 3, 2026

The second instalment is expected to follow Lord Rama’s journey to rescue Sita after she is abducted by Ravana, taking the story towards its climactic confrontation in Lanka.

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The first film, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend – Part One, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

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Malhotra’s comments also highlighted the creative challenge of adapting the ancient Indian epic for a global audience while retaining its emotional and cultural significance.

For the makers, the additional year is intended to ensure that the concluding chapter receives the production time required for a cinematic experience of this magnitude. With Part One approaching its theatrical release, audience response could also influence how the franchise develops in the future.