‘Let him be with his wife for whatever months may be’: Naresh Goyal’s counsel seeks his bail on medical grounds

Money laundering case: Jet Airways founder, Naresh Goyal who is seeking bail in a money laundering case, is mentally and physically suffering, said his counsel Harish Salve. Salve, appearing before the Bombay High Court, highlighted that Goyal’s wife who is undergoing treatment for cancer, perhaps, a few months to live, and that Goyal himself is unwell. He argued that Goyal should be allowed to be with his wife for whatever months it may be.

Related Articles

A single bench of NM Jamadar, had set a date for the hearing of the plea on May 3. In the plea, Goyal stated that the medical conditions of both himself and his wife – both have terminal cancer – have taken a toll on his mental health, besides the physical health.

Arguing for Goyal, Salve said that the bail sought is purely on humanitarian grounds. “I don’t say the allegations are not serious,” he said. Goyal was arrested on September 21, 2023 and has been in judicial custody since September 14, 2023. His wife Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 but was subsequently granted bail by the special court on the same day considering her age and medical condition.

Goyal’s counsel said Anita Goyal’s health, despite the best medical care, has deteriorated. “Medical certificate of the wife shows that her cancer has unfortunately come back and she is alone at home. They can afford a nurse but there is something called emotional support that one needs,” he said.

The Jet Airways founder, on top of it, has taken ill himself and also has been detected with cancer, said Salve, highlighting the medical reports.

He argued that even though chemotherapy slows down the cancer, removing it needs surgical procedure. “He is suffering from cognitive issues,” said Salve about Goyal, adding, “The proviso is what makes the provision humane. Infirmity of mind is worse than the infirmity of the physical being.”

Salve said Anita Goyal has been given months to live and Naresh Goyal also has to make a decision on his own health. “Considering all this, I am suggesting for whatever conditions the court wants, let him be with his free mind with his wife for whatever many months she has. Let's see how long this situation lasts and he has to go for his own health. But he is not opening his own health ground as he has a big thing about looking after his wife,” said Salve.

The counsel urged the court to humanise the case, and to bear in mind that Goyal is not convicted yet. “He cannot come out of hospital as he is suffering and needs to be administered chemotherapy. Then instead of being alone in a hospital bed, he can be at home,” said Goyal.

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) counsel Hiten Venegaonkar argued that Goyal should not be discharged from the hospital without the latest report. He said that Goyal must be treated on priority, and that he would be monitored by the hospital staff after his chemotherapy.

“We have seen the world enough to know what will be the mental health of someone whose wife is dying. The man has lost the will to live,” said Salve.

Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.