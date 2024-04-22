Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lost voter ID card? How to vote without it at your nearest polling booth

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is already done and dusted. The second phase of the ongoing general elections will take place on April 19, with citizens waiting to participate in the democratic process by electing their representatives to the Parliament. Voting will take place across India in seven phases till June 1 while the counting will take place on June 4.

Having a voter ID or Electronic Photo Identity Card (EPIC) is of utmost importance for people to exercise their voting rights. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), voters can participate in the polling process even if they have lost the physical copy of their voter ID card.

Can you vote even if you've lost a physical copy of your voter ID card?

Yes, you can still exercise your right to vote even if you have lost the physical copy of your voter ID card. For this, you need to obtain the printout of the election slip. Voters who have lost their voter ID cards can carry one of these documents to the polling booth:

Passport

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Driving license

MNREGA card

ID cards of Central and state government employees

Pension cards with a photograph

How to check your name on the official voter list using the ECI website

To ascertain if your name is present in the official voter list, you need to visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Here's what you need to do after reaching the ECI website:

Step 1: Click on 'search in electoral roll'

Step 2: Select the state and language

Step 3: Fill in relevant details and enter the captcha code

Step 4: Hit search to find your name in the list

If your name does not reflected in the official voter list, you can register yourself either in the online mode or in the offline mode.

For online registration, fill out 'Form 6' on the ECI website. The voters will have to provide personal details and upload supporting documents. After this, submit the form and track the status of your application using the reference number.

For registration using the offline mode, voters will have to obtain Form 6 from either the Electoral Registration Offices or Booth Level Officers. They are advised to keep documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, utility bill, ration card and birth certificate handy while filling out the offline form.

Before registering yourself on the official ECI website, you need to meet the eligibility criterial for voter registration. This includes: