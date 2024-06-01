Exit Poll Results 2024: NDA may achieve '400-paar'; big saffron surge likely in West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inching closer to script history as most exit polls have predicted a landslide for the BJP. The 'Abki Baar 400-Paar', a slogan that PM Modi gave ahead of the elections, appears within reach. India Today-Axis My India has predicted a mammoth 361-401 seats for the NDA. The INDIA bloc, on the other hand, will have to settle with 131-166, according to Axis My India.

Related Articles

The saffron party is projected to sweep Delhi, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, win 20-22 seats in Karnataka, hold the fort in Bihar, and open accounts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Axis My India predicted on Saturday.

The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to make massive gains in Rajasthan and win 5-7 seats from zero in 2019. The BJP's numbers may come down from 25 in 2019 to 18-20 in 2024.

Axis My India predicted a massive setback for Congress in Karnataka, where the grand old party hoped to win 10-plus seats. The BJP is likely to get 20-22 seats for the BJP and the ruling Congress may bag 3-5. The JDS may win 2-3 seats, including Hassan.

UP Exit Poll Results 2024

It's the BJP again in this crucial Hindi heartland. Despite a strong alliance between the Congress and Samajwadi Party, the BJP is likely to pull off once again in Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party is likely to win 64-67 seats, 6-9 seats for Congress-TMC. The Congress may have to settle with just 0-3 seats.

Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024

Odisha is turning out to be another Bengal for BJP. Here, the saffron party is winning a whopping 18-20 of 21 Lok Sabha seats, according to Axis My India. If exit poll numbers hold, it would be a massive blow for Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which is likely to win 0-1 seat. The BJP had won 8 of 21 seats in 2019.

Telangana Exit Poll Results 2024

It's a saffron tsunami in Telangana. The BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in this southern state by winning 11-12 of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. The ruling Congress is likely to win 4-6 seats, while BRS may get 0-1 seat.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted days ago, the BJP's biggest gain is likely to come from West Bengal. Axis My India has projected 26-31 seats for the BJP, and 11-14 for TMC. Congress may win 0-2 seats.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024

The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 28-32 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, down from 41 in 2019. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is expected to win 8-10 seats. Shinde Sena contested on only 15 seats.

From the INDIA bloc, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is fighting on 21 seats, the Congress 17, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) 10. Uddhav Sena is expected to bag 9-11.

Assam Exit Poll Results 2024

In Assam, the BJP is expected to retain its 2019 numbers. Axis My India has predicted 9-11 seats for the BJP and 2-4 for Congress. The saffron party under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma was expecting to increase its tally but that appears, if the exit poll number holds true, to be not happening.

Punjab Exit Poll Results 2024

The BJP is likely to record a massive surge in vote share in Punjab and win 2-4 of 13 seats, Axis My India predicted. Congress and Akali Dali's vote shares are likely to come down significantly. But Congress is projected to win 7-9 seats and AAP 0-2.

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024

As expected, the BJP's number in Haryana may come down from 10 in 2019 to 6-8 in 2024, according to Axis My India. The Congress may gain 2-4 seats.

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2024

The BJP is projected to sweep the national capital by winning 6-7 seats, according to Axis My India. This is despite an alliance between the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. Axis My India has predicted a close contest in Chandni Chowk and New Delhi. In North East, BJP's Manoj Tiwari is ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar of Congress.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll results 2024

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP-led NDA is projected to win 3-5 seats and the INDIA bloc may bag 26-30 of 39 in the southern state. The BJP has fielded 19 candidates, while four others are contesting on its symbol. From the INDIA bloc, Congress is fighting on 9 seats and DMK 22.

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2024

The BJP is also projected to open its account in Kerala, where the saffron party has struggled to clinch a seat for decades. Here, the BJP is likely to win 2-3 seats, Congress-led UDF at 17-18, LDF 0-1 seats. In Kerala, BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar may defeat Shashi Tharoor.

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2024

Axis My India has projected 29-33 seats for the NDA. In the last elections, the NDA had won 39 of 40 seats in Bihar. This time, the BJP is likely to win 13-15 seats, and its alliance partner JDU may get 9-11 seats.

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024

The BJP is likely to sweep Jharkhand by winning all 11 of 11 seats, according to Axis My India.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024

Like 2019, Madhya Pradesh is going the BJP way, with Axis My India predicting 28-29 seats for the BJP and 0-1 seat for the Congress. Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath may lose from his family bastion Chhindwara.

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2024

Rajasthan is among the states where the BJP was expected to lose some seats. India Today-Axis My India has predicted a loss of 5-7 seats here. The Congress may win 5-7 seats, if it happens it would be a good comeback for the grand old party which lost power in assembly elections. In 2019, the saffron party won all 25.

Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2024

It's a saffron show in Gujarat. The BJP-led is likely to win 25-26 seats. The Congress may bag 1. In 2019, the ruling saffron party had bagged all 26 seats. This time, the Congress and AAP contested together.

Agencies NDA INDIA Bloc Others India Today-Axis My India 361-401 131-166 8-20 Today's Chanakya 385-415 96-118 27-45 C Voter 353-383 152-182 4-12 Times Now Jan Ki Baat 362-392 141-161 10-20 Polstrat Matrize 353-368 118-133 43-48 PMARQ 359 154 30

Uttar Pradesh

The Congress and Samajwadi Party, both part of the INDIA bloc, are hoping to restrict the BJP to 50 of 80 seats in Uttar Prades, while BJP's master strategist Amit Shah is confident of increasing the party's previous tally. The NDA had won 64 seats in 2019.

West Bengal

West Bengal, once the citadel of the Left and now TMC, is among the few states where the BJP's expectation is high. The saffron party, which won 18 of 42 seats in 2019, hopes to win over 25. The TMC, hit by corruption and Sandeshkhali incidents, hopes to restrict the BJP below what it had got in the last elections.

Telangana

Telangana, another southern state where the BJP is expanding its base, witnessed a bipolar contest between the Congress and BJP. The BRS, which ruled the state for 10 years, was seen as a weakened force following a humiliating defeat in the assembly elections in December 2023. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 4 of 17 seats. Political strategist Prashant Kishor predicted that the BJP may win 6-9 seats in Telangana.

The states that are crucial to BJP's return to power are Uttar Pradesh, which sends the highest number of members to Lok Sabha, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal. Apart from its stronghold states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party is expected to do better in Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana. However, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan may surprise as ground reports predicted upsets for the saffron party in some seats in all three states.



