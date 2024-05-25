Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voter Turnout at 11 am: Bengal leads with over 33.88% turnout, Odisha sees least turnout

President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were among the well known faces who cast their votes on Saturday during the commencement of voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in six states and two Union Territories.

By 11 am, the voter turnout stood at 25.76 percent, with Delhi recording 21.69 percent polling and West Bengal leading with a turnout of 36.88%.

Odisha has recorded he lowest voters turnout till 11 am, i.e. 21.30 percent.

Check the voting percentage till 11 am of 8 states and union territories in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 below.

STATE/ UNION TERRITORY VOTING PERCENTAGE Delhi 21.69% Uttar Pradesh 27.06% Haryana 22.09% Jammu and Kashmir 23.11% Bihar 23.67% Jharkhand 27.8% West Bengal 36.88% Odisha 21.30%



