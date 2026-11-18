The proposed pods are designed for travellers with long layovers, delayed services, or late-night and early-morning connections. Each pod is expected to include a reclining bed, personal climate control, a privacy door or lock, USB charging ports, a reading light and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Unlike a conventional hotel room, which is generally booked for a 24-hour period, the facilities are expected to be rented by the hour. The starting tariff is projected at ₹99 for one hour, allowing passengers to pay only for the time they need to rest.

Where the pods will come up

The sleeping pods are planned at two railway stations in Kerala — Aluva and Ernakulam Junction.

At Aluva, the facility is proposed on railway land opposite the KSRTC bus stand, where a two-storey executive lounge spread across 10,000 sq ft is planned. Southern Railway has already floated a tender for the project.

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At Ernakulam Junction, the lounge will be developed above the existing AC waiting room at the northern end of the main platform.

According to the report, these two facilities would be the first sleeping-pod facilities of this kind in the Thiruvananthapuram railway division.

How the project will work

At Aluva, Southern Railway will provide the land, while the successful bidder will construct and operate the facility. The project is proposed to be leased for 10 years.

At Ernakulam Junction, the new lounge is planned above the station’s existing air-conditioned waiting hall on platform one. That existing facility measures 160 sq ft and currently charges ₹30 an hour, but it does not offer the private sleeping arrangements proposed in the new project.

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Similar air-conditioned sleeping-pod facilities already operate at Kochi Metro’s MG Road, Pathadipalam and Aluva stations. The proposed railway lounges would extend this hourly-rest model to rail passengers, offering an alternative to crowded waiting halls or short hotel stays.

If implemented as planned, the facilities could offer passengers a more private and comfortable option during long waits—particularly for overnight transfers—while keeping short-stay costs substantially lower than a hotel room.