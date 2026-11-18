The stock, which slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 252.80 on October 28 has gained 16% in November. The rally in the FMCG stock is led by institutional buying.

Mutual funds emerged as major buyers of ITC in October, adding a net 30.05 crore shares to their portfolios, making the FMCG major their biggest stock purchase during the month. The buying came despite ITC shares remaining under pressure, with the stock declining nearly 20% so far this year.

The total purchases were estimated at around Rs 7,873 crore. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund led the buying activity, increasing its holdings by 9.74 crore shares, followed by Quant Mutual Fund, which added 7.77 crore shares.

The rise in buying interest and the subsequent rally has pushed the stock into overbought zone.

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ITC's RSI stand at 70.3, indicating there are more buyers than sellers for the stock. RSI above 70 indicates a stock is oversold on charts.

In the current session, ITC stock was trading flat at Rs 292.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.63 lakh crore. Total 1.50 lakh shares of the FMCG firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.36 crore.

However, the stock fell 21% in 2026 and 34% in two years. ITC shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 410.95 on October 31, 2025.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 280, while resistance stands at Rs 295. A decisive breakout above Rs 295 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 305. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 275- Rs 305 range."

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Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The technical view is bearish as the stock trades below the 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, though it holds above the 20-EMA. RSI stands at 70.29, reflecting short-term momentum near the 300 resistance zone aligned with the 200-EMA. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and entering only on a decisive breakout above Rs 300"