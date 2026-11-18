BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older light motor vehicles, including four-wheelers, registered in Delhi can now ply in the capital. Similar restrictions have been lifted in the high-vehicle-density districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. However, other pollution-control measures remain in force.

Non-Delhi BS-IV vehicles remain barred

Non-Delhi-registered vehicles compliant with BS-IV or older emission standards will continue to be barred from entering the capital under the Delhi government's winter pollution framework.

Private construction activities will also remain banned in Delhi until January 31 under the framework. In the National Capital Region, construction restrictions imposed through an earlier CAQM order will continue until November 20.

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Delhi AQI improves to ‘moderate’ category

Delhi-NCR's daily average Air Quality Index showed a downward trend, reaching 204 at 4 pm on Tuesday, in the ‘poor’ category, before improving further to 198 at 6 pm, in the ‘moderate’ category.

However, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, weather conditions may again become unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants. The AQI may reach the ‘very poor’ category, ranging from 301 to 400 on a scale of 0 to 500, on Wednesday.

Why GRAP-III was imposed

GRAP-III restrictions were imposed on November 6 after Delhi's AQI climbed to 382, near the upper limit of the ‘very poor’ category, with several areas recording ‘severe’ pollution levels.

Measures under GRAP-III include a ban on major dust-generating construction and demolition activities, the closure of stone crushers and mining operations, and restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and five high-vehicle-density NCR districts.

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The provisions also allow governments to consider hybrid classes for students up to Class V and limit attendance in offices to 50 per cent.

GRAP-I and GRAP-II measures to continue

The capital's winter pollution framework, which came into effect on November 1, continues to impose additional restrictions. These include a ban on private construction until January 31 and restrictions on the entry of non-Delhi-registered BS-IV or older vehicles.

The framework also provides for a blanket ban on construction activities from December 10 to January 20. Curbs under GRAP-I and GRAP-II will continue alongside the separate measures imposed under the Delhi government's winter pollution framework.

Is GRAP Stage 3 removed in Delhi?

Yes, GRAP Stage 3 has been removed in Delhi-NCR. The restrictions were revoked on November 17 after Delhi’s AQI improved. However, GRAP Stages 1 and 2 are still in force.