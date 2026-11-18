MUST READ | Jensen Huang might not be returning to Nvidia but he still has this one power

“What I can tell you for sure is that Jensen is a remarkable guy who founded and built a remarkable company with a lot of hard work and foresight, and he deserves admiration and respect, no matter what. And that will never go away,” he added.

When asked if he had any advice for the Nvidia board looking for Jensen Huang’s successor, Bezos said that they should hire internally. “If you're not gonna, if you don't bring Jensen back… I would not hire an outsider. Nvidia is too complicated. I think outsiders in complex companies have a vanishingly small chance of succeeding. And so I would always think that's a last resort.”

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Bezos on Jensen. Says if Nvidia ultimately moves on to new CEO, he’d hire internally: “I would not hire an outsider. Nvidia is too complicated. I think outside CEOs in complex companies have a vanishingly small chance of succeeding. That’s a last resort.” https://t.co/xjwpdHl0y0 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 17, 2026

This comes as Nvidia's board said it is not considering rehiring the former chief executive. It is currently focused on finding his successor even as Jensen Huang’s allies have sought his reinstatement.

DON'T MISS | Jensen Huang says he is ready to return as Nvidia CEO, leaves decision to board

The company's leadership rejected the 'Stand With Jensen' campaign as the board investigated Huang's conduct. The Wall Street Journal reported that a regulator was probing Nvidia. These developments followed reports about Huang's relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

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Meanwhile, Huang said on Tuesday that he would be “honoured” to return if the board decided it was best for the company. However, Nvidia chair Harvey Jones told investors that Huang had left voluntarily and would not return. Jones made these remarks during a call with investors after Nvidia reported strong quarterly earnings and set an aggressive target for the current quarter.

MUST READ | Jensen Huang’s chief of staff, sway over marketing, communications: Madison Huang held considerable influence in Nvidia

Nvidia has hired law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate whether Huang's alleged conduct compromised national security or company secrets. US intelligence agencies are also trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang's alleged ties to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing.

Huang resigned from the company he founded after serving as its chief executive for 33 years. His departure came days after he admitted to an affair.