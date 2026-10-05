LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 5): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, while commercial cylinder rates vary across cities due to transportation costs, local taxes and other regional factors. CNG and PNG prices also differ depending on the city and the pricing structure of local gas distributors. Commercial LPG rates are revised more frequently than domestic cylinder prices, which are generally kept stable for longer periods.
MUST READ: Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in Delhi
14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 5
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 5
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,810
|
Bengaluru
|
2,898
|
Hyderabad
|
3,065
|
Mumbai
|
2,764.50
|
Chennai
|
2,983
|
Kolkata
|
2,954
|
Jaipur
|
2,839
|
Noida
|
2,810
|
Gurugram
|
2,828
|
Chandigarh
|
2,833
CNG prices in major cities on October 5
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on October 5
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
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US-Iran war update
Iran maintains that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until its seven core conditions are met. US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's recent proposal to reopen the vital shipping lane within seven days.
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that US counter-proposals via mediators are inadequate and one-sided. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that Tehran is ready for potential military escalation if talks collapse.
Qatar said that it hoped the shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran could help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump denying reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear programme.
A commercial oil tanker reported engine room damage after being struck by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz. Yemen-linked Houthi forces claimed responsibility for ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais.