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LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 5): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 5): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Commercial LPG rates are revised more frequently than domestic cylinder prices, which are generally kept stable for longer periods.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 8:49 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 5): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesThe rates of 14.2-kg domestic cylinders have been kept unchanged despite global energy markets being on the edge.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Domestic LPG, CNG and PNG prices remain unchanged across major Indian cities on October 5, even as global crude oil prices remain elevated. The stability offers some relief to household consumers amid uncertainty in international energy markets. However, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased on October 1, raising fuel costs for restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

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Brent crude closed at $102.31 per barrel on October 1, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $91.11 per barrel, amid escalating tensions in West Asia and reports of increased US military deployment in the region. Any sustained rise in global energy prices could put pressure on fuel costs in the coming weeks.

Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, while commercial cylinder rates vary across cities due to transportation costs, local taxes and other regional factors. CNG and PNG prices also differ depending on the city and the pricing structure of local gas distributors. Commercial LPG rates are revised more frequently than domestic cylinder prices, which are generally kept stable for longer periods.

MUST READ:  Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in Delhi

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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 5

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 5 

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 5

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

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Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 5

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

DON'T MISS: LPG Aadhaar authentication deadline: What changes for consumers from October 1?

US-Iran war update

Iran maintains that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until its seven core conditions are met. US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's recent proposal to reopen the vital shipping lane within seven days.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that US counter-proposals via mediators are inadequate and one-sided. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that Tehran is ready for potential military escalation if talks collapse.

    Qatar said that it hoped the shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran could help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump denying reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear programme.

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    A commercial oil tanker reported engine room damage after being struck by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz. Yemen-linked Houthi forces claimed responsibility for ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais.

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      Business Today Desk
      Business Today Desk

      Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

      Published on: Oct 5, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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