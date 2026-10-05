LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 5): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, while commercial cylinder rates vary across cities due to transportation costs, local taxes and other regional factors. CNG and PNG prices also differ depending on the city and the pricing structure of local gas distributors. Commercial LPG rates are revised more frequently than domestic cylinder prices, which are generally kept stable for longer periods.

MUST READ: Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in Delhi

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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 5

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 5

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 5

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Advertisement Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 5

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

DON'T MISS: LPG Aadhaar authentication deadline: What changes for consumers from October 1?

US-Iran war update

Iran maintains that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until its seven core conditions are met. US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's recent proposal to reopen the vital shipping lane within seven days.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that US counter-proposals via mediators are inadequate and one-sided . Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that Tehran is ready for potential military escalation if talks collapse .

Qatar said that it hoped the shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran could help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump denying reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear programme.

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A commercial oil tanker reported engine room damage after being struck by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz. Yemen-linked Houthi forces claimed responsibility for ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais.