Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Technology is nothing. What's important is that you have a faith in people, that they're basically good and smart, and if you give them tools, they'll do wonderful things with them'

Who was Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs comes from a 1994 interview with Rolling Stone magazine. He explained that tools do not matter by themselves; human potential and trust drive true innovation.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote underscores that technology is merely a vehicle, while human potential is the engine of progress. Steve Jobs believed that software and hardware hold no intrinsic value without human creativity and intent.

By expressing faith in people's inherent goodness and intelligence, he argued that innovation happens when you empower individuals rather than glorifying the technology itself. Ultimately, the true value of any advanced tool lies in how human beings use it to solve problems and create meaningful change.