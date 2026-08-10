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Forget deep scrubbing: This practical aluminium foil trick keeps your fridge shelves fresh

Forget deep scrubbing: This practical aluminium foil trick keeps your fridge shelves fresh

Beyond speedier cleanups, the layer protects delicate interior trays from scuffs and scratches caused by rough glass containers or heavy jars, keeping equipment looking new. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Forget deep scrubbing: This practical aluminium foil trick keeps your fridge shelves freshUse durable, food-grade foil and smooth out creases during installation to prevent catching on sharp edges.

A sticky sauce spill on a glass shelf usually sets off an annoying routine: pulling out heavy food containers, scrubbing chilled surfaces, and awkwardly wiping down tight corners. In busy households, keeping a refrigerator pristine often feels like an endless chore. Yet a basic kitchen staple — aluminium foil — offers a remarkably straightforward way to eliminate the hassle entirely.

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How the foil shield works

Instead of letting liquids, condensation, and food residue land directly on cold glass, aluminium foil creates an immediate protective barrier across shelves and drawers. The protective layer absorbs drips and catches stray crumbs while keeping the underlying surfaces completely untouched.

When a spill happens or the lining accumulates dirt, you simply lift the sheet, throw it away, and lay down a fresh piece — eliminating the need to pull out shelves for heavy washing.

Applying the technique efficiently 

Setting up the barrier takes only a few minutes during regular kitchen prep. Measure sheets of food-grade aluminium foil to match individual shelves or crisper drawers, laying them completely flat so containers slide across smoothly without tearing the surface.

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Crucially, position the foil carefully around internal air vents and temperature sensors. Leaving clear space around airflow channels ensures cold air continues to circulate evenly throughout the unit without disrupting overall cooling efficiency.

Key maintenance advantages 

The primary benefit comes down to saving time and preserving appliance surfaces. Foil traps sticky sauces and fruit juices before they can stain plastic or glass, while simultaneously catching stray organic matter that creates lingering refrigerator odours over time. Beyond speedier cleanups, the layer protects delicate interior trays from scuffs and scratches caused by rough glass containers or heavy jars, keeping equipment looking new.

Essential rules for safety & hygiene 

A few basic precautions keep the method safe and effective over the long run. Use durable, food-grade foil and smooth out creases during installation to prevent catching on sharp edges. Inspect the lining weekly during grocery restocks and replace any worn or soiled sections promptly to maintain a clean environment for your fresh food.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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