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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 1): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 1): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Unlike domestic LPG cylinders used by households, commercial LPG prices are revised more frequently based on changes in international crude oil and LPG prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:12 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 1): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG have remained largely stable on October 1. Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder prices were increased across major metro cities on Thursday, adding to the operating costs of restaurants, hotels, food businesses and other commercial establishments. The hike comes at a time when global energy markets remain volatile due to fluctuations in crude oil prices and international energy benchmarks.

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The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder varies across cities, with differences largely driven by local taxes, transportation costs and other regional factors. The latest increase is expected to raise fuel expenses for businesses that rely heavily on LPG for cooking and other operations.

The rates of 14.2-kg domestic cylinders have been kept unchanged despite global energy markets being on the edge. Unlike domestic LPG cylinders used by households, commercial LPG prices are revised more frequently based on changes in international crude oil and LPG prices.

MUST READ: Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in Delhi

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 1 

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

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942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 1 

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 1 

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

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97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 1 

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

DO CHECKOUT: LPG Aadhaar authentication deadline: What changes for consumers from October 1?

US-Iran war update

US President Donald Trump has once again said the war in Iran will end very soon. Maybe “we blow them up, we make a deal, but the time is coming,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that “it will end very soon one way or the other”.

Iran says it has received a US response to Tehran’s offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with the country’s senior leaders reviewing Washington’s counterproposal.

Qatar said that it hoped the shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran could help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump denying reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear programme.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:12 AM IST
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