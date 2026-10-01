LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 1): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

The rates of 14.2-kg domestic cylinders have been kept unchanged despite global energy markets being on the edge. Unlike domestic LPG cylinders used by households, commercial LPG prices are revised more frequently based on changes in international crude oil and LPG prices.
MUST READ: Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in Delhi
14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 1
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 1
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,810
|
Bengaluru
|
2,898
|
Hyderabad
|
3,065
|
Mumbai
|
2,764.50
|
Chennai
|
2,983
|
Kolkata
|
2,954
|
Jaipur
|
2,839
|
Noida
|
2,810
|
Gurugram
|
2,828
|
Chandigarh
|
2,833
CNG prices in major cities on October 1
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on October 1
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
DO CHECKOUT: LPG Aadhaar authentication deadline: What changes for consumers from October 1?
US-Iran war update
US President Donald Trump has once again said the war in Iran will end very soon. Maybe “we blow them up, we make a deal, but the time is coming,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that “it will end very soon one way or the other”.
Iran says it has received a US response to Tehran’s offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with the country’s senior leaders reviewing Washington’s counterproposal.
Qatar said that it hoped the shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran could help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump denying reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear programme.