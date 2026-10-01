LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 1): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

The rates of 14.2-kg domestic cylinders have been kept unchanged despite global energy markets being on the edge. Unlike domestic LPG cylinders used by households, commercial LPG prices are revised more frequently based on changes in international crude oil and LPG prices.

MUST READ: Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in Delhi

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi Advertisement 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 1

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai Advertisement 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 1

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

DO CHECKOUT: LPG Aadhaar authentication deadline: What changes for consumers from October 1?

US-Iran war update

US President Donald Trump has once again said the war in Iran will end very soon. Maybe “we blow them up, we make a deal, but the time is coming,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that “it will end very soon one way or the other”.

Iran says it has received a US response to Tehran’s offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with the country’s senior leaders reviewing Washington’s counterproposal.

Qatar said that it hoped the shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran could help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump denying reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear programme.