Singapore, which has a similar 1% SAF blending target starting in 2027, has opted for a consumer-funded model. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will fund SAF procurement through levies collected when passengers book flights in 2027. The levy varies by destination and class of travel, ranging from $3 to $16.

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The mandate comes at a time when domestic carriers have posted losses owing to high jet fuel costs, longer routes necessitated by geopolitical challenges, and the dollar's appreciation against the rupee.

India’s SAF production

The Indian government has announced an SAF blending roadmap, starting with 1% blending in 2027 and rising to 2% in 2028 and 5% in 2030, to decarbonise the aviation industry. S&P Global Energy estimates that India will need 46,000 metric tonnes of SAF in 2027, growing to 250,000 metric tonnes in 2030, to meet these targets.

Currently, India has four certified SAF co-processing facilities: BPCL's Mumbai Refinery, HPCL's Visakh Refinery, IOCL's Panipat Refinery and MRPL's Katipalla Refinery. Their total co-processing capacity of 106,500 metric tonnes enables India to meet its 2027 and 2028 blending targets through domestic production. However, to reach 5% blending, India needs to expedite production between 2028 and 2030.

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Experts say India's success in SAF will depend on well-calibrated policy design that creates a stable, long-term demand environment. By combining targeted subsidies to reduce production costs with carefully structured demand-side obligations and penalties, policymakers can stimulate SAF uptake without undue market distortion.

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“Equally important is a fair allocation of costs across the supply chain, rather than fully passing them on to consumers, to maintain public acceptance and airline competitiveness. Such a framework can strengthen investor confidence, support final investment decisions, and catalyse investments in used cooking oil (UCO) collection systems, helping unlock India’s estimated 1.8–2.6 million metric tonnes of UCO feedstock potential,” says Chua Wei Jun, Principal Analyst, Biofuels Analytics, S&P Global.

Early and credible progress on the 1%–2% SAF blending mandates in 2027–2028 will be critical to signal policy reliability and mobilise the additional capital needed to scale production capacity toward the 5% SAF blending target by 2030, positioning India as an emerging SAF hub in the region.