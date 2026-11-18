Modi returned to New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday after attending the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit and the Quad Leaders' Meeting. The gifts showcased India's regional art forms and the skills of artisans who continue to preserve these traditional crafts.

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Golden Pichwai painting for Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump received a Golden Pichwai painting originating from Nathdwara in Rajasthan. The traditional cloth-painting art is known for its intricate detailing, vibrant colours and elaborate compositions.

Created on specially prepared cloth using mineral pigments and gold detailing, Pichwai paintings often feature lotuses, cows, trees and decorative borders. The art form has strong roots in Nathdwara's religious and artistic traditions and is recognised for its distinctive visual richness.

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Kashmiri silk carpet and Pashmina shawl for the Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr received a traditional Kashmiri silk carpet, a craft admired for its soft texture, luminous sheen and intricate patterns. The carpets are hand-knotted using fine silk, with artisans tying thousands of knots to create elaborate floral, geometric and nature-inspired designs. Depending on their complexity, some carpets can take months or even years to complete.

For First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Modi presented a Pashmina shawl in a handcrafted papier-mache box. The shawl is made from fine cashmere fibre obtained from the undercoat of the Changthangi goat and is valued for its softness, warmth and lightweight texture. The accompanying box highlighted another traditional Kashmiri craft, known for its colourful hand-painted designs.

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Banarasi silk, blue pottery and Bidriware among other gifts

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received a royal blue Banarasi Katan silk stole presented in a Sadheli box. Woven from fine silk, the stole represented the centuries-old textile traditions of Varanasi.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was gifted a Jaipur blue pottery artefact. The craft is distinguished by its glossy finish and cobalt-blue designs, often featuring flowers, birds and geometric patterns. Unlike conventional pottery, Jaipur blue pottery uses a quartz-based mixture rather than ordinary clay.

Meanwhile, Myanmar and Brunei received Bidriware silver-inlay vases from Bidar in Karnataka. The craft uses a zinc-and-copper alloy decorated with intricate silver inlay. Artisans engrave patterns into the metal and treat its surface to achieve the distinctive black finish associated with Bidriware.

Other gifts included a traditional Dokra artwork boat for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, a Chola bronze sculpture for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, a silver-worked urli for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and a Rogan art painting for Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

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Indian craftsmanship takes centre stage

The collection also included an agate bowl from Khambhat in Gujarat for Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, a handcrafted leather wall hanging for Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and a rose quartz elephant with gold detailing for Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

By selecting gifts rooted in different regions of India, Modi brought attention to the country's rich craft traditions, from Kashmir's textiles to Rajasthan's paintings and Gujarat's specialised stone and fabric arts.