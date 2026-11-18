Other banking stocks also recorded gains during the period. Canara Bank advanced more than 12 per cent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd rose nearly 11 per cent each. Federal Bank gained around 7 per cent and IDFC First Bank advanced about 6 per cent.

Benchmark Nifty50 could deliver returns of 20-25 per cent over the next one year, with banking stocks likely to lead the rally, according to Rahul Arora, CEO of Ashika Institutional Equities. The market expert believes it's all guns blazing for Indian equities over the next 12 to 15 months.

"The construct of Nifty is that roughly 40 per cent is BFSI. I think you cannot be in a situation where you get a market rally devoid of BFSI. Most of the banks in India, whether it's Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), and mid-cap banks such as Karur Vysya, City Union, Federal, have shown decent growth rates, with cost-to-income ratios and asset quality remaining under control," he told Business Today.

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"So I see no reason why banks can't lead," Arora added.

Meanwhile, Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that banks delivered their strongest earnings growth in two years, supported by robust credit growth, milder margin compression despite the FCNR drag and resilient asset quality.

The domestic brokerage said rising rates should further accelerate earnings momentum for large private banks.

"We believe the time is ripe for large PVBs to shine, driven by stronger credit growth, market share gains, margin recovery, benign asset quality/limited ECL risk and easing management overhang, with valuations still attractive," Nuvama stated.