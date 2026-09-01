LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, September 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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IGL on Saturday raised the price of compressed natural gas in Delhi by ₹3.89 per kg, citing a sharp rise in international LNG prices after the renewed West Asia crisis and disruptions to gas cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz. The increase, effective from 6 am on August 29, takes the CNG price in Delhi to ₹86.98 per kg from ₹83.09 per kg earlier.

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In Delhi, the latest increase takes the cumulative rise in CNG prices this year to nearly ₹10 per kg. Delhi CNG was priced at ₹77.09 per kg at the beginning of the year. It was raised by ₹6 per kg in four instalments in the second half of May, taking the price to ₹83.09 per kg before Saturday’s hike. Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes such as VAT.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 31

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai Advertisement 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 31

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 31

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 31

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 53 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

In a statement, IGL said the increase came after Delhi CNG prices had remained relatively stable despite a sharp rise in international gas benchmarks during the earlier phase of the Hormuz crisis.

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GOVT LOOKS TO DIVERSIFY

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

Data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler showed that India imported about 0.62 million tonnes of LPG from the United States in August, after 0.89 million tonnes in July. Together, these accounted for more than 73 per cent of the country’s LPG imports. The July volume from the United States was almost equal to the highest-ever monthly LPG import from the United Arab Emirates, India’s traditional supplier, of 0.891 million tonnes in October 2025. Imports from Gulf suppliers have fallen sharply after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of war between Iran and the United States. The waterway is a key shipping route for crude oil and gas exported by Gulf producers to major consumers, including India.

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Kpler data showed that UAE LPG imports fell to about 1,40,000 tonnes in August, while Qatar supplied around 60,000 tonnes. Saudi Arabia supplied no LPG to India in July or August. The shift has also been visible in LNG, although India’s sourcing pattern has been more diversified. LNG imports from Qatar, India’s largest source of the fuel, fell to zero in April, while US supplies rose to about 0.75 million tonnes in August from 0.72 million tonnes in July. Qatar has historically supplied as much as 1.2 million tonnes of LNG a month to India.

While India’s LNG and LPG sourcing has shifted towards the United States, Russia continues to be the country’s largest crude oil supplier. India bought almost 2 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in August, more than three times the second-largest supplier, the UAE, at 0.61 million tonnes. Venezuelan crude has also become an increasingly important part of India’s supply diversification since the start of the year, although the scope for further increases is limited by the characteristics of the crude and refinery configurations. India imported 3,83,000 barrels per day of crude from Venezuela in August. UAE crude supplies to India have remained comparatively resilient despite the regional disruption, supported by the country’s pipeline infrastructure to Fujairah and offshore and ship-to-ship logistics that can operate outside the Strait of Hormuz.