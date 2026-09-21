LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh Advertisement 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 21

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 21

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

US-Iran war update

Dismissing claims that one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints is heading toward irrelevance, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi pushed back sharply against assertions by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the Strait of Hormuz will become worthless within two years.

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Speaking on Sunday at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York City, Al-Kaabi, who also serves as chief executive officer of QatarEnergy, flatly rejected the notion that bypassing infrastructure would render the waterway obsolete.

The rebuttal comes after Bessent remarked on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting on Sept 1 that the crucial passage — a major bottleneck for international energy shipments that has seen significant disruption amid the Iran war — would lose its geopolitical and economic importance as nations construct bypass routes.

ALSO READ: Hormuz crisis exposed world's energy weak spots: Why the next shock could hurt more

While neighbouring Gulf nations accelerate efforts to circumvent the corridor — with Saudi Arabia expanding Red Sea port capacity and the United Arab Emirates pursuing a multibillion-dollar “Zero Hormuz” strategy — Qatar remains committed to its current maritime routes. Al-Kaabi confirmed that Doha has no intentions of building alternative overland pipelines.