LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: West Asia crisis threatens energy supplies: Experts urge India to diversify oil, gas routes
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 21
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 21
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 21
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on September 21
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
US-Iran war update
Dismissing claims that one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints is heading toward irrelevance, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi pushed back sharply against assertions by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the Strait of Hormuz will become worthless within two years.
Speaking on Sunday at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York City, Al-Kaabi, who also serves as chief executive officer of QatarEnergy, flatly rejected the notion that bypassing infrastructure would render the waterway obsolete.
The rebuttal comes after Bessent remarked on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting on Sept 1 that the crucial passage — a major bottleneck for international energy shipments that has seen significant disruption amid the Iran war — would lose its geopolitical and economic importance as nations construct bypass routes.
ALSO READ: Hormuz crisis exposed world's energy weak spots: Why the next shock could hurt more
While neighbouring Gulf nations accelerate efforts to circumvent the corridor — with Saudi Arabia expanding Red Sea port capacity and the United Arab Emirates pursuing a multibillion-dollar “Zero Hormuz” strategy — Qatar remains committed to its current maritime routes. Al-Kaabi confirmed that Doha has no intentions of building alternative overland pipelines.