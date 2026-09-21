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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, and PNG prices today: Crude oil prices fell in early trading as Saudi Arabia Civil Defence issued second danger alerts for Riyadh and Al-Kharj overnight after earlier warnings were lifted.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 9:01 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on September 21 : Check the latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude below $102 per barrel on Monday morning.

Crude oil prices fell in early trading as Saudi Arabia Civil Defence issued second danger alerts for Riyadh and Al-Kharj overnight after earlier warnings were lifted. In separate posts, the authority urged residents to follow civil defence instructions and take precautionary measures.

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MUST READ: West Asia crisis threatens energy supplies: Experts urge India to diversify oil, gas routes

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 21

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 21

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

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2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 21

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 21

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

US-Iran war update

Dismissing claims that one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints is heading toward irrelevance, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi pushed back sharply against assertions by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the Strait of Hormuz will become worthless within two years.

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Speaking on Sunday at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York City, Al-Kaabi, who also serves as chief executive officer of QatarEnergy, flatly rejected the notion that bypassing infrastructure would render the waterway obsolete.

The rebuttal comes after Bessent remarked on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting on Sept 1 that the crucial passage — a major bottleneck for international energy shipments that has seen significant disruption amid the Iran war — would lose its geopolitical and economic importance as nations construct bypass routes.

ALSO READ: Hormuz crisis exposed world's energy weak spots: Why the next shock could hurt more

While neighbouring Gulf nations accelerate efforts to circumvent the corridor — with Saudi Arabia expanding Red Sea port capacity and the United Arab Emirates pursuing a multibillion-dollar “Zero Hormuz” strategy — Qatar remains committed to its current maritime routes. Al-Kaabi confirmed that Doha has no intentions of building alternative overland pipelines.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 9:01 AM IST
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