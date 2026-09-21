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Pine Labs shares up 24% in one month; MOFSL sees 30% further upside; here's target price

Pine Labs shares up 24% in one month; MOFSL sees 30% further upside; here's target price

PINELABS192.04(4.10%)

Pine Labs shares: MOFSL said while overseas operations currently operate at lower margins than the domestic business, improving scale, a richer product mix and higher volumes should support steady margin expansion.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 8:37 AM IST
Pine Labs shares up 24% in one month; MOFSL sees 30% further upside; here's target pricePine Labs is well-positioned to benefit from India's accelerating digital payments ecosystem.

Pine Labs shares have risen 24 per cent in the past month, and MOFSL has initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 250 a share, implying a further 30 per cent upside.

MOFSL said Pine Labs is a leading merchant commerce platform offering payment acceptance, affordability and issuing solutions. It said the company’s digital infrastructure and transaction platform, or DITP, and issuing and acquiring platform, or IAP, generate a healthy mix of recurring and transaction-linked revenue, supported by long-standing enterprise relationships and scalable technology.

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"While overseas operations currently operate at lower margins than the domestic business, improving scale, a richer product mix and higher processing volumes should support steady margin expansion, making IAP one of Pine Labs' fastestgrowing earnings drivers in the medium term," MOFSL said.

According to MOFSL, DITP is the largest revenue contributor for Pine Labs, and the segment is estimated to deliver revenue CAGR of about 24.5 per cent over FY26-28. It added that the introduction of a 0.4 per cent MDR on eligible peer-to-merchant transactions would further benefit Pine Labs, given its strong merchant payments franchise.

MOFSL said the IAP business has also started scaling up meaningfully, with FY26 gross transaction value projected to grow 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 640 billion. It expects the business to maintain healthy momentum and post GTV CAGR of about 25 per cent over FY26-28E, helped by prepaid programmes and increasing traction in international markets. On that basis, it has estimated revenue CAGR of 23 per cent over FY26-28E for the segment.

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"Pine Labs is well-positioned to benefit from India's accelerating digital payments ecosystem. Its diversified product suite and deep relationships with merchants, brands and financial institutions provide multiple monetization levers beyond traditional payment processing," MOFSL said.

As the revenue mix gradually shifts toward higher-margin, transaction-led businesses, MOFSL estimate adjusted Ebitda margin to improve meaningfully from 9 per cent in FY24 to 29 per cent by FY28E, aided by improving operating leverage.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 8:37 AM IST
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