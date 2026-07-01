LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 1): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: While domestic LPG, CNG and PNG rates have remained largely stable, commercial LPG prices have been cut from July 1, 2026. Indian Oil has reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders for the first time in 2026, with cuts ranging from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities.

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There has been no change in the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders for July 2026, while PNG and CNG rates, last raised in May, also remain unchanged.

With effect from July 1, 2026, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at ₹2,930, down from ₹3,113.50 earlier. In Kolkata, where 19 kg LPG prices had risen the most since the US-Israel-Iran war, the rate has fallen to ₹3,081.50 in July 2026 from ₹3,255.50 in the previous month.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Advertisement Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

DON'T MISS THIS | Major relief! Price of 19 kg LPG cylinder cut by ₹183.50; check new rate

CNG prices across major cities on July 1

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata Advertisement 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 1

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The price revision comes as the government said full supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG is being maintained across the country despite recent disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which is now nearing an end. The government has also restored commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels after easing supply concerns.

The decision to cut 19-kg LPG cylinder prices came after the government restored LPG supplies to commercial consumers such as hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels last week. In a statement, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said there had been no dryouts at LPG distributorships, online bookings had risen to 98%, and 100% supply was being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG and CNG across the country.

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The ministry said restrictions on commercial LPG supplies had been withdrawn because of improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes. Bulk LPG supplies, which had been suspended at the start of the crisis, have also been partially resumed at 50% of pre-crisis consumption levels.

To protect household consumption, the government had initially halted supplies of commercial LPG to hotels, restaurants and industrial users, diverting available volumes to domestic consumers. Supplies were later restored in phases to about 70% of normal levels, though several sectors continued to face curbs of up to 50% of their usual allocations amid concerns over import availability.

