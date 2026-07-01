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LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 1): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 1): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates on July 1: Prices of commercial LPG cylinders were cut across the country on Wednesday.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 1, 2026 8:19 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 1): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 1: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: While domestic LPG, CNG and PNG rates have remained largely stable, commercial LPG prices have been cut from July 1, 2026. Indian Oil has reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders for the first time in 2026, with cuts ranging from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. 

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There has been no change in the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders for July 2026, while PNG and CNG rates, last raised in May, also remain unchanged.

With effect from July 1, 2026, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at ₹2,930, down from ₹3,113.50 earlier. In Kolkata, where 19 kg LPG prices had risen the most since the US-Israel-Iran war, the rate has fallen to ₹3,081.50 in July 2026 from ₹3,255.50 in the previous month.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 1

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

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Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 1

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

DON'T MISS THIS | Major relief! Price of 19 kg LPG cylinder cut by ₹183.50; check new rate

CNG prices across major cities on July 1

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 97

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

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 93.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 1

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The price revision comes as the government said full supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG is being maintained across the country despite recent disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which is now nearing an end. The government has also restored commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels after easing supply concerns.

The decision to cut 19-kg LPG cylinder prices came after the government restored LPG supplies to commercial consumers such as hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels last week. In a statement, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said there had been no dryouts at LPG distributorships, online bookings had risen to 98%, and 100% supply was being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG and CNG across the country. 

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MUST READ | LPG new rules from July 1: Price revision, e-KYC, PNG transition and other key changes full details 

The ministry said restrictions on commercial LPG supplies had been withdrawn because of improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes. Bulk LPG supplies, which had been suspended at the start of the crisis, have also been partially resumed at 50% of pre-crisis consumption levels.

To protect household consumption, the government had initially halted supplies of commercial LPG to hotels, restaurants and industrial users, diverting available volumes to domestic consumers. Supplies were later restored in phases to about 70% of normal levels, though several sectors continued to face curbs of up to 50% of their usual allocations amid concerns over import availability. 
 

Published on: Jul 1, 2026 8:18 AM IST
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