LPG new rules from July 1: Price revision, e-KYC, PNG transition and other key changes full details 

July 1 is set to bring a series of important changes for LPG consumers across the country. Besides the monthly revision in LPG cylinder prices, consumers may also see new compliance requirements, including e-KYC verification and proposed timelines for shifting to piped natural gas (PNG) in areas where the network is available.

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The changes are aimed at streamlining LPG distribution, curbing misuse of subsidised cylinders, reducing dependence on imports and encouraging households to adopt cleaner cooking fuel wherever feasible. Here's a look at the key LPG-related developments to watch.

Commercial LPG prices may be cut

Like every month, oil marketing companies are expected to revise LPG prices on July 1. This time, commercial users could get some relief as global crude oil prices have fallen sharply over the past few weeks.

Both Brent Crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude have declined by around 21-22% over the past 30 days, slipping below $72 and $70 per barrel, respectively. The fall comes after a renewed 60-day ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, easing concerns over disruptions to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Commercial LPG cylinder prices had increased five consecutive times between March and June 2026. In June alone, rates were raised by ₹43.50 to ₹53.50 per cylinder across major cities.

At present, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder stands at ₹3,113.50 in Delhi, ₹3,067.50 in Mumbai, ₹3,255.50 in Kolkata and ₹3,283 in Chennai. A downward revision on July 1 could provide relief to hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

Will domestic LPG prices also change?

Unlike commercial cylinders, domestic LPG prices are revised less frequently. However, the 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder has also witnessed increases in recent months following geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The latest revision came on June 7, when domestic LPG prices were increased by ₹29 per cylinder across cities.

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Currently, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹942 in Delhi, ₹941.50 in Mumbai, ₹968 in Kolkata and ₹957.50 in Chennai. Whether these prices will be revised on July 1 will depend on international fuel prices and oil marketing companies' pricing decisions.

Meanwhile, prices of the 5-kg Indane Chhotu LPG cylinder are also under watch after they were raised by ₹11 in June, following increases of ₹261 in May and ₹51 in April, marking the third straight monthly hike.

e-KYC remains mandatory

LPG consumers have also been asked to complete their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification. The exercise is intended to eliminate duplicate or inactive connections and ensure that subsidies reach genuine beneficiaries.

Consumers who fail to complete the verification process may face disruption in LPG services or suspension of their connection until the verification is completed.

What is the proposed 30-day rule?

Another significant proposal is the 30-day rule for households that obtain a new PNG connection while continuing to hold an active LPG connection.

Under the proposed framework, consumers will have 30 days from the activation of their PNG connection to surrender their domestic LPG connection to their Indane, BharatGas or HP Gas distributor. Failure to do so could result in the LPG account being blocked for future refills.

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What is the proposed 90-day rule?

A separate 90-day transition rule has also been proposed for households located in areas where PNG infrastructure has already been fully rolled out but which continue to rely on LPG cylinders.

Eligible consumers may be given up to 90 days to switch to PNG after being notified by the local city gas distribution company. Those who do not make the transition within the prescribed timeline could face suspension of domestic LPG supplies.

Who is exempt?

The proposed transition rules will not apply to areas where PNG infrastructure is unavailable. Similarly, buildings that cannot be connected to PNG because of structural or technical limitations may seek exemptions through the concerned gas distribution company.

Consumers such as tenants, students and employees who surrender an LPG connection under the transition process are also expected to receive a Transfer Voucher (TV), allowing them to restore an LPG connection later without paying a fresh security deposit or connection fee.

Note: The proposed 30-day and 90-day PNG transition rules have been widely reported, but consumers should verify their applicability with their LPG distributor or the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as implementation may vary depending on the availability of PNG infrastructure in their city.