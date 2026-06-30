LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 30): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: LPG, CNG and PNG prices have remained largely stable for households across India. The government has assured that full supply is being maintained despite the recent West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other nearing an end.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Domestic LPG cylinder rates have not changed since June 7, when they were raised by ₹29. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have remained steady since June 1. PNG and CNG rates were last increased in May.

The government has restored commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels. Sector-specific restrictions imposed during the conflict have been lifted as supply concerns have eased. According to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, there have been no dryouts at LPG distributorships, online bookings have risen to 98%, and 100% supply is being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG and CNG across the country.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Advertisement Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198.50 Hyderabad 3,367.50 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283.50 Kolkata 3,255.50 Jaipur 3,141.50 Noida 3,113.50 Gurugram 3,130.50 Chandigarh 3,136

DON'T MISS THIS | Big changes from July 1: Railway rule change, Aadhaar update, LPG price update, other changes you should know

CNG prices across major cities on June 30

Cities Price (₹/kg) Advertisement Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on June 30

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn following an improvement in domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes. Bulk LPG supplies, which had been suspended at the start of the crisis, have also been partially resumed at 50% of pre-crisis consumption levels.

The restrictions were imposed after the Iran conflict disrupted LPG supplies from West Asia, which accounts for about 90% of India’s cooking gas imports. India also meets roughly 40% of its crude imports and 90% of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The partial resumption of oil cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz remains important for India, even as global energy supplies through the route have not fully resumed.

Advertisement

MUST READ | New 30-day rule for Indane, BharatGas and HP Gas users: How LPG customers are affected

To protect household consumption, the government initially stopped supplies of commercial LPG to hotels, restaurants and industrial users, diverting available volumes to domestic consumers. Supplies were later restored in phases to around 70% of normal levels, though several sectors continued to face curbs of up to 50% of their usual allocations amid concerns over import availability.

The government also reiterated its plan to expand PNG connectivity. Commercial and bulk consumers who have already shifted to PNG will continue on PNG, while other eligible LPG consumers with access to a PNG network, or those already in the process of shifting, will be moved progressively in coordination with city gas distribution entities.

