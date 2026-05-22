LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 22: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Concerns over a further rise in CNG, PNG and LPG prices have increased after fuel rates were raised twice within a week. In Delhi and Mumbai, CNG prices went up by Rs 2 per kg, followed by an additional Re 1 per kg rise in Delhi. Petrol and diesel prices were also increased twice, first by Rs 3 per litre each and then by 90 paise per litre.

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The latest hikes come as fuel retailers face losses amid a surge in global crude prices linked to the conflict in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This route handles a significant share of global oil and gas shipments, and India imports a large part of its energy through it. The rise in energy prices has been calibrated to partly ease margin pressure on oil companies without causing a major inflationary shock, though industry sources said it would still impact inflation.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 22

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 22

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 22

Cities Price (₹) Delhi 80.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 83 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 22

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Domestically, fuel prices were raised 16 days after Assembly elections ended in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Prices had remained unchanged during the polling period despite a sharp rise in international oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict. Energy prices rose globally after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz.

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Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the recent fuel price hike cut losses by a fourth but companies still incur losses of about Rs 750 crore a day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to use fuel judiciously, reduce consumption, use public transport and adopt work-from-home options more often.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US was ready to sell as much energy as India is willing to buy ahead of his visit to India from May 23 to 26. “Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy. And obviously, you've seen I think we're at historic levels of US production, and US export,” he said, adding that there are opportunities with Venezuelan oil too.