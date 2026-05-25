LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 25: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Concerns over a further rise in LPG, CNG and PNG prices have intensified after fuel rates were raised multiple times within days. Compressed natural gas prices were increased by Re 1 per kg, marking the third increase in recent days and taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.

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The back-to-back increases come after a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and amid elevated crude oil prices in the global market, tightening refining margins and a weaker rupee, all of which have sharply raised the cost of imports. In Delhi, the CNG price was increased to Rs 81.09 per kg from Rs 80.09, according to information posted by Indraprastha Gas Ltd on its website. Rates have also gone up in neighbouring cities.

MUST READ | CNG prices hiked again; Delhi rates rise to ₹81.09/kg amid global energy pressures

Along with the earlier hikes of Rs 2 per kg on May 15 and Re 1 per kg on May 17, the latest increase takes the total rise to Rs 4 per kg. Industry sources had earlier said the increases were calibrated to partly ease margin pressure on oil companies without causing a major inflationary shock, though inflation would still be affected.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 25

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 25

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 25

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 81.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

Moreover, CNG retails at ₹86.12 per kg in Gurugram, ₹89.70 per kg in Ghaziabad, and ₹89.70 in Noida, respectively after the recent hike.

PNG prices across major cities on May 25

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Energy prices rose globally after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, pushing domestic fuel prices up. While the government had held off on increasing energy prices, the rates were raised 16 days after Assembly elections ended in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the recent fuel price hike cut losses by a fourth, but companies were still incurring losses of about Rs 750 crore a day.

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Amid the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ministers and government officials to urgently explore alternative sources of energy. At a meeting of the Council of Ministers that lasted more than four hours, he pushed for a shift beyond conventional energy sources and suggested biogas as a substitute for LPG cooking gas.

DON'T MISS | CNG vs petrol vs diesel: Which fuel remains cheaper after the latest price hikes?

India has also said it wants to secure the return of its ships stranded in the Gulf before sending any vessels back to load fuel. A senior government official said India would send vessels to the west of the Strait whenever the situation becomes conducive. He said 13 Indian-flagged vessels and one Indian-owned vessel were still stuck on the west side of the Strait, while 13 vessels loaded with energy cargoes, mostly LPG, had so far transited out of the Strait since its effective closure.

Before the war, India sourced more than 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and about 90 per cent of its LPG from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.

