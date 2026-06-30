mAadhaar app discontinued: Features of the new Aadhaar app, how you can switch and more

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is gradually phasing out the mAadhaar app and encouraging users to move to its redesigned Aadhaar mobile application. The new app comes with enhanced privacy controls, face authentication, QR-based identity sharing, and improved security features aimed at making Aadhaar verification faster and safer.

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Why mAadhaar app discontinued?

The mAadhaar app was launched to help users access Aadhaar services on smartphones. Over time, however, UIDAI developed a more advanced Aadhaar platform designed to offer stronger privacy protections and better control over personal information. The authority is now replacing mAadhaar with a new Aadhaar app that focuses on selective data sharing, improved authentication methods, and a more secure user experience.

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New Aadhar app

The new Aadhaar app, launched by UIDAI in 2026, acts as a digital identity wallet that allows users to securely store and share Aadhaar information from their smartphones. Unlike the older mAadhaar app, it emphasises privacy-first features and biometric authentication.

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Key features of new app

Face authentication for secure login and verification

QR code-based Aadhaar sharing

Selective sharing of Aadhaar information instead of revealing the complete document

Biometric lock and unlock controls

Aadhaar verification and credential management

Access to update history and authentication records

Support for multiple Aadhaar profiles on a single device

Availability in multiple Indian languages

How to download new Aadhar app

The new Aadhaar app is available on both Android and iPhone devices. Users can download it directly from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. UIDAI has advised users to verify that the developer is listed as UIDAI before downloading the application. The app is gradually replacing mAadhaar as the primary mobile platform for Aadhaar-related services.

Steps to log into new Aadhar app

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Step 1: Download the new Aadhaar app

Step 2: Sign in

Step 3: Complete biometric verification

Step 4: Set up a new PIN

Step 5: Start using Aadhaar services

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FAQs

1. Is mAadhaar app still working in 2026?

Yes, mAadhaar remains available for some users, but UIDAI has announced that it is being phased out in favour of the new Aadhaar app. Users are advised to migrate to the new platform as it will become the primary Aadhaar mobile application.

2. What happens after mAadhaar app is discontinued?

Once mAadhaar is fully discontinued, users will need to use the new Aadhaar app to access mobile-based Aadhaar services. UIDAI says the new app offers enhanced privacy, face authentication, QR-based verification, biometric controls, and selective data sharing, making it a more secure alternative to the older platform.