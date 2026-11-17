Man Industries Q2 results

Man Industries reported a 121.7 per cent jump in the net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 82 crore, while revenue from operations increased 45.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,210 crore for the three months ended on September 30, 2026. It clocked a 86.6 per cent YoY jump in the EBITDA at Rs 190 crore for the reported period.

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Its order book stood at Rs 3,500 crore, even as shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz (West Asia) led to the deferment of roughly Rs 320 crore in revenue during the quarter. The integration of the recently acquired National Pipe Company (NPC) has added scale and boosted overall profitability, while the company expanding to footstep via a proposed facility in the US.



Man Industries share performance

Shares of Man Industries (India) rose nearly 5 per cent to Rs 791.40 on Tuesday, with a market capitalization close to Rs 6,000 crore. The stock is down 24 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 1,039.80 hit on September 25, 2026. However, the stock has jumped more than 161 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 302.30 hit in February 2026.

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Man Industries has been a multibagger counter for long-term investors. Shares of Man Industries have gained 42 per cent in the last six months, while it has gained over 100 per cent in 2026 so far. The stock has gained 215 per cent in the last three years, while it is up 950 per cent in nearly four-and-a-half year period.



Man Industries share target price

Choice Institutional Equities remains positive on Man Industries after a strong Q2FY27, with revenue and EBITDA rising 45.1 per cent and 51.9 per cent year-on-year, respectively, supported by its subsidiary National Pipe Company (NPC). The company has an order book of Rs 3,500 crore and a bid pipeline of Rs 19,000 crore.

Choice expects strong earnings growth, supported by capacity expansion, higher value-added products, improved operating leverage and monetisation of its Navi Mumbai land parcel, which could generate annual cash inflows of Rs 700–800 crore. However, slower order conversion and capacity ramp-up remain key risks to its growth outlook. It has a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,030.

Man Industries reported 2QFY27 results marked by strong earnings momentum and the first full-quarter consolidation of NPC (Saudi Arabia). Consolidated revenue grew 45 per cent YoY and 15 per cent QoQ, even as Rs 320 crore of standalone revenue was deferred beyond 2QFY27 due to the West Asia conflict. EBITDA rose to Rs 184 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 15.2 per cent, said InCred Equities.

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"NPC delivered revenue of Rs 486 crore at an 18 per cent EBITDA margin. With a consolidated order book of Rs 3,500 crore and FY27 revenue guidance of Rs 5,000 crore at EBITDA margins above 15 per cent, it is well-positioned as deferred revenue flows into 3QFY27 and NPC. We recommend a 'buy' with a target of Rs 988, on strong NPC integration, recovery of deferred revenue and the US expansion," it said.