In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said its board of directors had approved and authorised the opening of the issue on November 16, 2026.

Of the proposed capital allocation, Urban Company plans to deploy Rs 600 crore towards its InstaHelp business, which offers daily cleaning and housekeeping services to households. Another Rs 540 crore is earmarked for marketing initiatives, while Rs 200 crore will be used for technology development and cloud infrastructure.

The QIP launch comes after the company reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 182.48 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 59.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, increased 41.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 537.29 crore from Rs 380.03 crore.

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On a sequential basis, the net loss widened from Rs 92.12 crore in Q1 FY27, while revenue from operations grew 1.7 per cent.

The InstaHelp segment reported a loss of Rs 173.12 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 42.91 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue increased to Rs 20.54 crore from Rs 1.43 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company's filing.

QIP is a fundraising route through which a listed company issues fresh shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), such as mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign institutional investors.