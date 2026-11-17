At its pre-Budget consultation on November 17, FICCI proposed restoring the LTCG tax exemption that existed when Securities Transaction Tax (STT) was introduced in 2004.

What has FICCI proposed for Budget 2027?

FICCI has suggested two alternatives to the existing LTCG framework.

Its primary recommendation is to abolish LTCG tax on listed securities while introducing a calibrated increase in STT on delivery-based transactions to partially offset the government's revenue loss.

If a complete exemption is not feasible, the industry body has proposed a graded tax structure based on investment duration.

Advertisement

Under this proposal, capital gains would attract 10% tax for holdings between one and two years, 5% for two to three years and zero for investments held beyond three years.

The objective is to encourage long-term investments and improve capital mobilisation for manufacturing and industrial expansion.

MUST READ: Could Budget 2027 revisit the LTCG tax on equity investments?

How much LTCG on equity is tax-free?

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) of up to ₹1.25 lakh annually from listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds are tax-free under Section 112A. Gains exceeding this threshold attract a 12.5% tax, along with applicable surcharge and cess, without indexation benefits. To qualify as long-term, investments must generally be held for more than 12 months. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) conditions also apply.

Advertisement

FICCI's proposal could substantially reduce the tax burden on investors who retain their investments for longer periods.

For example, an investor earning ₹5 lakh in taxable long-term gains would face a basic tax liability of ₹62,500 at 12.5%, excluding cess and surcharge. Under the proposed zero-rate category for holdings exceeding three years, the basic LTCG liability on those gains would fall to zero.

How much LTCG is exempt for AY 2026-27?

For Assessment Year 2026-27 (FY 2025-26), investors can claim an annual exemption of ₹1.25 lakh on aggregate eligible equity LTCG under Section 112A. Gains above this limit are taxed at 12.5%, plus applicable surcharge and 4% health and education cess. The exemption applies to eligible listed shares, equity-oriented mutual funds and business trust units, while assets such as real estate and unlisted shares are governed by separate tax provisions.

ALSO READ: SEBI directs market intermediaries to update KYC, tax reporting systems under new income tax rules

Why are economists opposing LTCG cuts?

According to a PTI report, most economists attending the first pre-Budget consultation advised Sitharaman against reducing equity LTCG tax.

Their concerns centre on fiscal discipline, government revenue and maintaining broadly consistent taxation across asset classes.

Advertisement

Jefferies estimates that equity LTCG collections reached ₹1.3 lakh crore in FY25, making the levy a significant revenue source.

However, SBI Research estimates collections could decline to ₹40,000–50,000 crore in FY27, suggesting that the fiscal implications of abolishing LTCG may be smaller than earlier revenue figures indicate.

DON'T MISS: BT Explainer: How securities tax policies like LTCG have evolved

Will lower LTCG tax attract foreign investors?

Foreign portfolio investors have also sought tax concessions amid sustained selling in Indian equities.

FICCI has proposed allowing foreign investors to calculate capital gains in their original investment currency, reducing the impact of exchange-rate movements on taxable gains.

Jefferies believes LTCG relief could improve investor sentiment and encourage foreign inflows.

However, JM Financial's analysis suggests that valuations, oil prices, currency movements and global market conditions have a stronger influence on foreign investment flows than capital gains taxation alone.

What should investors expect?

The Finance Ministry is examining various aspects of equity capital gains taxation ahead of Budget 2027–28.

For investors, the key question is whether the government will retain the existing 12.5% LTCG rate, introduce lower rates for longer holding periods or consider a complete exemption alongside changes to STT.

Advertisement

DO READ: Budget 2027: FICCI seeks removal of LTCG tax on equities, suggests higher STT to offset revenue loss