"Worker salaries are rising, and we are also providing a lot of free services like free air checks for customers, while our earnings gradually decline." said another source.

Another industry source added, "Running LPG hubs and petrol pump operations is getting increasingly unsustainable for us due to unrelenting inflation."

Key Demands

LPG Distributors: Seeking a commission increase to about ₹120–150 per cylinder for 14.2 kg LPG cylinders, up from the current ₹75 per cylinder.

Seeking a commission increase to about for 14.2 kg LPG cylinders, up from the current ₹75 per cylinder. Petrol & Diesel Dealers: Seeking a 30-40% increase in overall commissions.

Seeking a in overall commissions. Petrol: Increase by ₹1.50 per litre

Diesel: Increase by ₹2.50 per litre

Representations have been submitted to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as major OMCs, including IOCL, BPCL as well as HPCL the multiple sources told Business Today.

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Rising Operating Costs & Business Pressures

Dealers emphasize that compliance-related outlays, electricity charges, maintenance expenses, and employee wages have surged significantly.

"PNG growth and mandatory e-KYC authentication processes are also eating into our LPG business and margins," another industry source pointed out, noting that these factors continue to squeeze operating profits.

According to another representative from the dealer's association who spoke on condition of anonymity, underlying OMCs-dealer agreements promised at least 2 rounds of dealer commission revision every year.

"The agreements require regular revisions, yet we are facing nearly 18 pending commission revisions over the last 10 years that remain unaddressed," the official noted, pressing for a faster resolution.

Another source familiar with the developments added, "Our earnings are gradually declining, margins have remained stagnant since 2017, and it has become exceptionally difficult to run petrol pumps and LPG businesses profitably."

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The friction highlights growing concerns over the financial sustainability of fuel retail and LPG distribution operations, particularly across smaller towns and rural markets where margins face continuous pressure.

Business Today has sought official comments from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on the matter.